Georgia Tech Softball Gets Ready to take on Georgia State

After getting an 8-1 win over Troy on Tuesday night, Georgia Tech Softball is back in action Wednesday and travels across town to face Georgia State. The Panthers are struggling this season and hold a 16-23 record and a 6-9 conference record. They are currently on a three-game losing streak and are coming off of a series against Texas State, in which they were swept.

The pitching for Georgia Tech has been top-notch in the last few weeks. They were dominant against NC State over the weekend and Troy was limited on offense Tuesday.

It is not just the pitching that is working for Georgia Tech, it is the offense as well. Tricia Awald had a fantastic series against NC State and continued it with another home run on Tuesday against Troy. Mallorie Black and Emma Kauf both have been hitting the ball well and the lineup as a whole would be tough for any team to deal with the way they are hitting.

These two teams have met once already this season, with the Yellow Jackets winning 9-1 on February 23rd. Georgia Tech is going to be looking to improve on their 32-12 record and get their sixth straight win.

The game is Wednesday night and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m.

