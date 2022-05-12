Georgia Tech Softball Loses to Duke in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

Georgia Tech Softball came into the day hoping to advance to the ACC Tournament Semifinals. But first, they would have to go through Duke, which is ranked in the top ten in the country. Chandler Dennis was the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets today and she was opposed by Jala Wright, who has been one of the best pitchers in the ACC.

It did not take Duke very long to get on the board. The Blue Devils got a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead.

Through the first few innings, Wright pitched a great game for the Blue Devils. Georgia Tech could not put much offense together and that allowed Duke to get up early.

After the two-run homer in the first inning, Duke added to the lead with a two-RBI double in the third inning and it looked like Duke may run away with the game after going up 4-0.

Georgia Tech would start to mount a comeback though in the top of the fifth. Emma Kauf had an RBI to make it 4-1 and then Mallorie Black scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. Blake Neleman would come in to pitch for Dennis, but she would not have the same kind of success that she enjoyed yesterday.

It looked like the comeback might really be on after a Kennedy Cowden home run to make it 4-3. Georgia Tech would get two runners on base but was unable to put any more runs on the board.

Then everything fell apart in the sixth inning for the Yellow Jackets.

Three home runs from Duke in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Blue Devils five more runs and put the game out of reach at 9-3.

Tricia Awald did hit a home run in the top of the seventh inning to make the game a little closer, 9-4. Cowden would hit another home run and Georgia Tech would pull within three runs, but Duke would close out the game and move on to the semifinals.

The game was much closer than the final score indicated and Georgia Tech put forth a good effort against one of the nation's best teams today.

Next up for Georgia Tech will be waiting to see where they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament Regionals. The selection show will be this Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

