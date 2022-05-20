Georgia Tech Softball Wins NCAA Regional Opener 2-1 Over Wisconsin

Georgia Tech Softball got a win against Wisconsin in their first game of the NCAA Softball Tournament

For the first time in a decade, Georgia Tech Softball had a regional game today in the NCAA Softball Tournament. The Yellow Jackets were matched up with Wisconsin and both teams were looking to get the tournament started on the right foot and avoid having a loss.

Blake Neleman was the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets and Maddie Schwartz was the Badger's starter. Both are really solid pitchers and it was going to be tough for either offense to get it going this afternoon.

Georgia Tech was the first team on the board in this game courtesy of a Jin Sileo RBI single that scored Kennedy Cowden and Tech led 1-0.

The bottom of the third inning saw Tricia Awald hit a sac fly that scored Bailee Zeitler and Georgia Tech led 2-0.

Wisconsin finally got on the board with an RBI single that made it a 2-1 game. in the top of the fourth.

Neither team would score a run the rest of the game and Georgia Tech got the win 2-1.

It can't be understated how good Neleman was in today's game. Wisconsin got some early walks and had some chances, but Neleman would slam the door shut every time.

Georgia Tech moves on to the winner's bracket and will play the winner of the Florida vs Canisius game tomorrow afternoon.

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech loses transfer commit Morris Joseph Jr to Auburn

NCAA Softball Tournament: Georgia Tech vs Wisconsin Preview

Georgia Tech Baseball Postseason Projections Heading Into Final Regular Season Series

Georgia Tech picks up another defensive back transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett