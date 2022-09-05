Georgia Tech Volleyball Remains Top Five in AVCA Coaches Poll

After another undefeated weekend and winning the Georgia Tech invitational, the Yellow Jackets remain in the top five of the AVCA Coaches Poll.

It was another fantastic performance from Georgia Tech Volleyball, winning three matches in three days. Georgia Tech took down Dayton, Arizona State, and FIU over the weekend and Julia Bergmann took home the tournament MVP.

Bergmann was not only named the tournament MVP but also got ACC Player of the week. Bergmann has been an excellent start to the season, but she was not the only performer who had an excellent weekend for Georgia Tech.

Other top performers from the weekend included Erin Moss and Bianca Bertolino. Overall, it was a fantastic three matches for Georgia Tech and the season has only just begun.

Georgia Tech is going to be hosting another tournament this weekend and will have some of the top teams in the country coming to Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets will host tenth-ranked BYU on Thursday and eighth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets win invitational by beating FIU

Georgia Tech Football: Official Prediction for game against Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Monday night is an opportunity to show progress

Georgia Tech Baseball: 2023 prospect Isaiah Drake commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch for against Clemson on Monday night

Fifth-Ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball defeats Arizona State at home

ACC Football: Full Scoreboard and Results from Saturday's games

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets offer in-state cornerback Jivan Balay

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: How Yellow Jackets commits did on 9/2

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive players to watch vs Clemson