Georgia Tech Wins Low-Scoring Game in Extra Innings vs Boston College

Georgia Tech had been off since Sunday since their game against Troy was canceled. The Yellow Jackets were looking to get back into the win column after losing two heartbreakers to Notre Dame last weekend. They were making the journey to Boston College to take on an Eagles team that was at the bottom of the ACC Standings. Georgia Tech has grown accustomed to playing in close games in ACC Softball and this was no exception.

It was a quiet game for the first three innings, as neither team could get their offense going. Blake Neleman got the start for the Yellow Jackets and was opposed by Susannah Anderson on the other side for Boston College. Both pitchers started the game out very well and kept both offenses silent through three innings.

Georgia Tech was able to get on the board first with an RBI single from Jin Sileo. The Yellow Jackets left runners on base however and only got one run in the top of the fourth. Boston College was threatening to put runs on the board at the bottom of the fourth inning, but two strikeouts left runners stranded in scoring position.

Boston College would go on to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, but one run is all they would be able to get in that inning. With both offenses struggling, the game would head to extra innings. Georgia Tech has plenty of experience in close games like these, with the series against Notre Dame particularly close.

Heading into extra innings, Georgia Tech was 3-26 at the plate and Boston College was 2-21. That shows you just how well both pitchers pitched this evening.

At the top of the eighth, Grace Connelly was able to reach second with only one out, but Georgia Tech could not convert. Boston College also got a runner on base in the eighth inning but could not win the game and it moved to the ninth inning.

The game was won in the eleventh inning when Sarah Beth Allen had a two RBI single.

The two teams will play again tomorrow with first pitch slated to come at 1:00 p.m.

