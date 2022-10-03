Georgia Tech Volleyball Earns Way Back Into Top 10 of AVCA Poll

After being on the outside looking in for the past couple of weeks, Georgia Tech Volleyball is now back in the top ten of the AVCA poll.

The Yellow Jackets have now been in five of the seven top tens of the poll this year and are one of the best teams in the ACC, despite their loss on the road vs 2nd-ranked Louisville on Sunday.

Georgia Tech Volleyball is back in the top ten Georgia Tech Athletics: Credit- Tyler Rover

This weekend, one of Georgia Tech's opponents is also making its way into the top ten. Pittsburgh is number nine, joining Georgia Tech and Louisville as the other ACC schools in the top ten.

Georgia Tech will get their chance to climb even higher due to the remaining teams on their schedule. The Yellow Jackets face Pitt twice and also have a rematch with Louisville later this season.

This weekend, Georgia Tech is facing Virginia on Friday, and then the No.9 Pitt Panthers. The match with Virginia will start at seven and the match vs Pitt will start at two and be televised on ACC Network.

