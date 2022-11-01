Georgia Tech Volleyball Remains In AVCA Top Ten For Third Straight Week

After weekend wins over North Carolina and NC State, Georgia Tech Volleyball is going to remain in the top ten of the AVCA Coaches Poll.

This is the third straight week that the Yellow Jackets are ranked in the top ten of the poll. It is their eighth appearance in the top ten in 11 polls. The other two ACC teams in the top ten are Louisville (#5) and Pitt (#7). Two of Georgia Tech's four losses this season were to those two teams, but the Yellow Jackets get a chance to face both squads again this season.

Georgia Tech is second in the ACC in kills per set and assists per set. They are also fourth in the conference in hitting percentage.

Julia Bergmann just wrapped up a great two-match weekend against NC State and North Carolina and earned ACC player of the week

Georgia Tech is going to be on the road again this weekend with a trip to Miami on Friday and wrapping it up with a match against Florida State in Tallahassee.

It has been a great season for the Georgia Tech Volleyball squad and hopefully, they can continue to climb higher.

