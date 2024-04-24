Analyzing Dusty Stromer's freshman season at Gonzaga
Dusty Stromer was entrusted with responsibilities that very few freshmen in the history of Gonzaga men’s basketball have garnered when they first arrived on campus.
Aside from bonafide NBA talents like Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren, there are a small handful of circumstances where Mark Few has had a first-year player come in with the expectations of being a major contributor from the get-go. Even as a four-star recruit, Stromer was projected to be either the first or second option off the bench behind an experienced and talented starting five. That all changed when Steele Venters went down with a torn ACL just days before the season opener, thrusting Stromer into the limelight with even higher expectations to perform right away on a team ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP Poll.
Under that pressure, the 6-foot-6 wing from Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in Southern California had his moments. Some impressive, such as his 15-point game against USC in Las Vegas. Other times he appeared to go through the common growing pains that most freshmen struggle with when they adjust their game to the college level.
Once Few reeled in Stromer, swapping him out of the starting lineup for Ben Gregg in January, it seemed like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders. He shot the ball more efficiently, committed fewer turnovers and still played with the same intensity on both ends of the floor that earned him a lot of trust from the coaching staff. Some players, especially former four-star recruits, wouldn’t have responded with that level of professionalism in such a situation.
Partly out of necessity given the Zags’ lack of depth, as well as his confidence and energy off the bench, Stromer logged the ninth-most minutes in a season by any freshman in the Few era. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from downtown. He scored in double-figures five times, including a 10-point performance in his first NCAA Tournament game against McNeese State.
Here’s an analysis of Stromer's freshman season at Gonzaga.
WHAT WENT WELL
Stromer made himself a valuable piece in the rotation by doing what he once described as “wreaking havoc” on the opposition. In other words, he left his mark on the game by crashing the glass on offense, physical on-ball defense, diving for loose balls and hustling on both ends of the floor. He did the dirty work that isn’t always the most glamorous but is needed to win games.
Stromer’s ability to carve out such a role as a former highly-touted recruit showed a willingness to learn that ultimately aided in his transition from high school to the highest level of Division-I basketball. As the season went along he recognized what he needed to do to stay on the floor and he stuck to those responsibilities. That’s easier said than done for some freshmen who were once the No. 1 or No. 2 scoring options on their high school teams.
Gonzaga’s up-tempo style of play allowed Stromer to play to his strengths as a spot-up shooter from outside the arc. According to hoop-math, he shot 12-of-31 (35.3%) on 3-point attempts taken in transition compared to 22-of-64 (34.4%) on 3-pointers taken in the halfcourt offense. Both splits are efficient, though it was clear that Stromer’s game was suited for the Bulldogs’ offense.
WHAT HE NEEDS TO IMPROVE
One of the biggest adjustments for a freshman to handle is the physicality of the college game. Stromer was no exception, which made getting past his defender and to the rim difficult. Per hoop-math, 28 of Stromer’s 140 field goal attempts came at the rim, which equates to 20.0% of his total shot distribution — the lowest on the team.
As a spot-up shooter a majority of his shots are going to come from outside the arc, but being able to counter closeouts with a strong attack to the paint is equally as important. Corey Kispert and Julian Strawther both developed their inside games to complement their 3-point marksmanship. Getting to the rim more effectively will open up more opportunities for Stromer on the outside as well.
Stromer displayed a strong handle during his senior year at Notre Dame, which made him an intriguing third option as a ballhandler behind Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman. The skillset is there, it just needs time to adjust to the faster pace.
OFFSEASON EMPHASIS
More time in the weight room will help Stromer expand his offensive repertoire as well as help him match his opponent’s physicality on the defensive end of the floor. He showed real potential to be a reliable on-ball defender throughout his career given his wingspan and high motor. With some added strength he’ll be closer to checking all the boxes.
“[Stromer] needs to have a year where he really transforms his body in the summer,” said Adam Morrison on Talking Zags. “He probably understands that too playing at this level. If he does that he has all the skillset tools to be successful.”
