3 transfer portal players Gonzaga could target after Skylar Wicks' departure

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been in roster-building mode the entire offseason, thanks to surprise departures and eligibility concerns that have permeated the program since its season-ending loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament back in March.

The latest swing comes less than 24 hours after the team secured a commitment from former Princeton and Florida point guard Xaivian Lee, when St. Francis transfer wing Skylar Wicks - who committed to the Zags back in June - left the team and reopened his recruitment on Thursday.

Now Gonzaga has at least one open roster spot to fill, while they wait for updates on the eligibility status of five players - French guard Nathan de Sousa, Spanish forward Izan Almansa, and the three fifth-year seniors in Lee, Chauncey Wiggins, and Javon Bennett.

Wicks was ticketed for a depth role on Gonzaga's perimeter, likely part of the reason for his departure, so finding someone who is content competing for spot minutes is critical for Few and the Bulldogs.

While there are plenty of international players and fifth-year seniors Gonzaga could pursue - including a known connection to former Iowa guard Tavion Banks - there is also a large group of clearly eligible transfers who are still looking for a new home.

Below is a look at a trio of players who Gonzaga could target for this roster spot as the 2026-27 season draws ever closer:

Fedor Zugic, wing, Creighton

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Fedor Zugic (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zugic is a 6'6 wing from Montenegro who came to Creighton with massive amounts of hype as a freshman ahead of the 2024-25 season. Because he was a late arrival in Omaha, it wasn't a huge surprise he only played in 22 games that year, averaging 4.5 points in 11.8 minutes while shooting a very strong 63.6% on twos and 40% from three on just under two attempts per game.

However, the sophomore breakout nearly everyone was expecting from him never came. In what ended up being a very frustrating season for the Bluejays, Zugic played in 34 games, starting eight and averaging 16.2 minutes per contest, along with 5.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. His shooting plummeted to 53.8% on twos and 30.5% (29-95) from three.

The big wing was never able to find consistency at Creighton, occasionally dropping big games like 14 points and five rebounds in a road win at UConn in his first career start, or 11 points on 3-4 shooting from three at Marquette in late January.

While his career 33.3% mark from three isn't super inspiring, Zugic could be a strong change-of-scenery candidate in Spokane - and as a depth wing option he has about as much upside as anyone else the team could realistically target to replace Wicks for the 2026-27 campaign.

Hunter Carter, guard, Hawaii

Carter is a local kid who grew up in Tacoma, WA, and played high school ball at Rosemary Anderson Prep in Portland, where he averaged a ridiculous 27.6 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 40.3% from three on nearly ten attempts per game.

That led him to Hawaii in the Big West, where he appeared in just 14 games and scored 14 total points with nine rebounds and a pair of assists as a freshman this past season.

Carter initially committed to Nicholls State in the transfer portal but has since reopened his recruitment, and at 6'5 with a history of lights-out shooting - albeit in high school - there is at least enough upside here to consider him for Gonzaga's final roster spot, especially with so much of the backcourt in eligibility limbo.

Grant Kepley, guard, Montana

Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Grant Kepley (11) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another local kid, Kepley is a 6'4 guard who grew up in Bellingham, WA and played at Division II Western Washington in the 2024-25 season before making his way to Montana last year.

With the Grizz in the Big Sky, Kepley averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 21.4 minutes, starting 10 of 28 games played. His efficiency leaves plenty to be desired after he shot 47.7% on twos, 68.1% from the free throw line, and 30% (15-50) from three, but all things considered it was a productive first season at the D1 level.

While he did handle some point guard duties over in Missoula, Kepley also played plenty off the ball and would be an entirely serviceable depth guard for the Zags this season.