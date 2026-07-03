3 transfer portal targets Gonzaga could still add before the 2026-27 season

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have had a long offseason working to fill out a roster that lost 11 players from last year's 31-4 squad.

After adding 23-year-old French guard Nathan De Sousa and 26-year-old St. Francis transfer wing Skylar Wicks this week, the Zags are one spot away from a full roster as they prepare for year one in the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Five returners - Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, Mario Saint-Supery, Parker Jefferson, and Alonzo Metz - will be joined by three transfers in Wicks, Arizona State's Massamba Diop, and Houston's Isiah Harwell, as well as three freshmen (Luca Foster, Sam Funches, Carter Nilson) and three international recruits (De Sousa, Spain's Izan Almansa, and France's Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa).

It's a very new look roster for Gonzaga, but one that has very few holes.

With one spot left, it is entirely possible the Zags opt to find another walk-on-type addition to join Metz and Nilson, or even keep the spot open for a midseason addition, but if they choose to pursue another player who can compete for minutes, they do have options available.

Below is a look at three transfers who fit what Gonzaga needs on this roster and who might be willing and able to fight for playing time this upcoming season:

Rutgers Forward Harun Zrno

Dec 6, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga's rotation is pretty well set, but the team could use more floor spacing out on the perimeter - especially if the staff has concerns about Skylar Wicks' eligibility.

Zrno is a logical addition to ease that stress. The Bosnian forward was lights out with Sarajevo in the top Bosnian league in 2024-25, averaging 17.5 points and shooting a blistering 43.7% from the three-point line.

He went through an adjustment period during his freshman season at Rutgers, as most internationals do, but still played a strong role as a reserve wing, hitting 33.8% of his 4.5 three-point attempts per game. That included a very solid 37.7% in his final 17 games - and that comfort level could lead to more of a breakout for him in Year 2.

Whether he'd beat out Luca Foster and/or Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa for playing time is hard to say, but he'd be really nice to have as added insurance on the perimeter in case Wicks is unable to suit up for the Zags.

Southern Nevada Guard Ryan Raad

Raad is an off-the-cuff suggestion, but it's not hard to see why he'd be a great fit for Gonzaga's final spot. The 6'5 guard redshirted at San Diego State in 2024-25 after a successful high school career at Crescenta Valley.

He then transferred to Division II Southern Nevada and exploded, leading the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game while shooting an absurd 44.5% from the three-point line.

Raad is still looking for a home and is hoping to get back up to the Division I level. He's also representing Iran in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, and that international experience will help him develop his game even further.

Raad may be willing to take a limited role at a prestigious program like Gonzaga, and his positional size and strong outside shooting make him a great final piece for the Zags heading into the Pac-12.

Hawaii Guard Hunter Carter

Carter is a 6'5 guard from Tacoma, WA who balled out at Rosemary Anderson Prep in Portland, OR, before landing at Hawaii in the Big West for his freshman season. He was unable to carve out much of a role with the Rainbow Warriors last year, however, appearing in just 14 games and scoring 14 total points with nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

He hit the transfer portal and initially committed to Nicholls State before re-entering the portal following a coaching change.

As a local kid with good size, a very productive high school career, and a strong outside shot, he makes a lot of sense as a flyer for Gonzaga to add to their backcourt.

👀 6’5 G Hawaii freshmen Hunter Carter is in the Transfer Portal!



🔥 His Sr. year at Rosemary Andersen Prep (Portland, OR) he averaged 27.6ppg, 5.5rpg, 4.4apg & shot 40.3% from 3pt on 9.6 attempts.



📱 College Coaches…contact @Hunter7Carter directly! pic.twitter.com/pTfTmK7msH https://t.co/Ep6aH6zLFd — Hoop Dreams Basketball 🏀🧠 (@hoopdreamsbball) April 12, 2026

Zrno, Raad, and Carter are three of many other transfers still waiting for their next home who make sense for Gonzaga. Others include Illinois guard Mihailo Petrovic, Indiana State sharpshooter Camp Wagner, Oregon guard Wei Lin, Creighton wing Fedor Zugic, and Ole Miss forward and former McDonald's All-American Niko Bundalo.