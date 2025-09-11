4-star small forward in 2026 class lists Gonzaga among top six finalists
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are among the six finalists for Herly Brutus, a four-star small forward in the 2026 class.
Brutus revealed his top six on Wednesday, which included Gonzaga, Utah, Kansas State, LSU, South Florida, and Saint Louis. Notably, Florida State, which has been recruiting the Florida native hard, was not included.
Brutus took an official visit to Saint Louis in late August and is set to visit Gonzaga Oct. 3-5 for Kraziness in the Kennel alongside four-star center Sam Funches. Brutus also has a visit scheduled to Utah on Oct. 9, although Gonzaga will hope to secure a commitment from him before then.
The 6'5 small forward from Florida dipped to No. 141 in the updated 2026 class rankings at 247Sports, in part because he missed the entire July evaluation period. He is viewed far more favorably at On3, who have him ranked No. 89 in the class, and at ESPN, who have him No. 82.
Brutus is described as one of the elite defenders in the class, with a high motor and above average length and athleticism. He projects as a highly switchable wing, and that defensive versatility alone makes him an important target for Mark Few and the Zags.
However, Brutus is also beginning to tap into his raw potential offensively, showcasing more than just brute strength and explosive athleticism when getting downhill. While the 6'5 wing is most effective in transition — which makes Gonzaga a great fit — his half-court game is coming along as well, showcasing improved decision-making as a playmaker, particularly within the flow of offensive sets.
His outside shot remains a work in progress, but the athletic profile and high motor are absolutely worth gambling on, and Gonzaga's system rewards players who are tough-nosed defenders and hell-raisers in transition.
Gonzaga will hope to secure commitments from both Brutus and Funches when they make the trip to Spokane for Kraziness in the Kennel, the team's first open practice of the season and an often-used recruiting weekend by coach Few.
Brutus and Funches are two of five official visitors scheduled over the next two months, including four-star forward Ethan Harris, from Camas, WA, who began his visit on Tuesday, Sep. 9.
After Brutus and Funches will be 4-star wing Luca Foster, one of the strongest outside shooters in the class, who is set to arrive on Oct. 11.
Finally, Gonzaga will host 5-star forward Cameron Holmes on Nov. 8 at the Spokane Arena for the game against the Oklahoma Sooners.