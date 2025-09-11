Gonzaga Nation

4-star small forward in 2026 class lists Gonzaga among top six finalists

Gonzaga will host Herly Brutus on an official visit during Kraziness in the Kennel

Andy Patton

Gonzaga assistant Brian Michaelson (left) and head coach Mark Few (right).
Gonzaga assistant Brian Michaelson (left) and head coach Mark Few (right). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are among the six finalists for Herly Brutus, a four-star small forward in the 2026 class.

Brutus revealed his top six on Wednesday, which included Gonzaga, Utah, Kansas State, LSU, South Florida, and Saint Louis. Notably, Florida State, which has been recruiting the Florida native hard, was not included.

Brutus took an official visit to Saint Louis in late August and is set to visit Gonzaga Oct. 3-5 for Kraziness in the Kennel alongside four-star center Sam Funches. Brutus also has a visit scheduled to Utah on Oct. 9, although Gonzaga will hope to secure a commitment from him before then.

The 6'5 small forward from Florida dipped to No. 141 in the updated 2026 class rankings at 247Sports, in part because he missed the entire July evaluation period. He is viewed far more favorably at On3, who have him ranked No. 89 in the class, and at ESPN, who have him No. 82.

Brutus is described as one of the elite defenders in the class, with a high motor and above average length and athleticism. He projects as a highly switchable wing, and that defensive versatility alone makes him an important target for Mark Few and the Zags.

However, Brutus is also beginning to tap into his raw potential offensively, showcasing more than just brute strength and explosive athleticism when getting downhill. While the 6'5 wing is most effective in transition — which makes Gonzaga a great fit — his half-court game is coming along as well, showcasing improved decision-making as a playmaker, particularly within the flow of offensive sets.

His outside shot remains a work in progress, but the athletic profile and high motor are absolutely worth gambling on, and Gonzaga's system rewards players who are tough-nosed defenders and hell-raisers in transition.

Gonzaga will hope to secure commitments from both Brutus and Funches when they make the trip to Spokane for Kraziness in the Kennel, the team's first open practice of the season and an often-used recruiting weekend by coach Few.

Brutus and Funches are two of five official visitors scheduled over the next two months, including four-star forward Ethan Harris, from Camas, WA, who began his visit on Tuesday, Sep. 9.

After Brutus and Funches will be 4-star wing Luca Foster, one of the strongest outside shooters in the class, who is set to arrive on Oct. 11.

Finally, Gonzaga will host 5-star forward Cameron Holmes on Nov. 8 at the Spokane Arena for the game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball