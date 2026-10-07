5 games that will define Gonzaga’s first season in the Pac-12

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs embark on a new adventure in the Pac-12 in 2026-27, after spending the last 46 years in the West Coast Conference.

The new Pac-12 consists of five former Mountain West members - Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State, and Fresno State - as well as stalwarts Oregon State and Washington State, and former Sun Belt program Texas State.

Nine Pac-12 programs mean Gonzaga will have 16 total conference games, playing each team once at home and once on the road, a balanced schedule that will clearly determine the league champion at the end of the season.

Now that the calendar has been revealed, we take a look at the five most important dates on the Pac-12 schedule for Gonzaga, which spans Jan. 6 through March 6 before the Pac-12 Tournament, which runs March 9-13 in Las Vegas.

5. Jan. 6 at Washington State - The Pac-12 era begins

Washington State University head coach David Riley. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga opens up Pac-12 play on the road in Pullman, a fitting start to a longtime local rivalry that now - finally - resides in the same conference.

While WSU isn't projected to finish near the top of the standings, Gonzaga's first Pac-12 game after 46 years in the WCC is clearly worth highlighting - especially on the road against a team 75 miles away that would love nothing more than to send an early message to the rest of the league.

4. Jan. 9 vs. Colorado State - A historic night in Spokane

Colorado State men's basketball coach Ali Farokhmanesh, right, talks to Carey Booth during a summer practice at the indoor practice facility on July 8, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga's first home game of the new Pac-12 era comes on Saturday, January 9 when the Rams of Colorado State come to town. CSU and Gonzaga have played just once before, back in November 2013 when the Zags handled the Rams in Spokane, 93-61.

This one will likely be much closer, with coach Ali Farokhmanesh returning four starters from a quality Colorado State club last season, including potential All Pac-12 forward Carey Booth.

3. Jan. 16 vs. Boise State - Leon Rice returns

Mar 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice reacts during the first half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Leon Rice spent a decade next to Mark Few on the sideline in Spokane, but has not been back in over 15 years after leaving to take over as Boise State's head coach in 2010.

The last time these two programs even played each other was December 2000, very early into coach Few's career, and that reunion - plus Rice's return to Spokane - make this an incredibly enticing matchup in the early part of conference play.

2. Feb. 6 at San Diego State - A new rivalry begins?

Feb 21, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher gestures in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga losing the rivalry against Saint Mary's is probably the biggest disappointment about the move out of the WCC, but a new rivalry could very easily develop with Brian Dutcher's San Diego State Aztecs, who are one of very few teams who has beat Gonzaga more than once at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

While the Aztecs project to be down this year after the devastating, season-ending injury to star transfer guard Nick Anderson, the SDSU faithful will bring a thundering, hostile crowd to Viejas Arena either way - and this game has a chance to quickly establish this matchup as the must-see rivalry in the Pac-12.

1. Jan. 21 at Utah State - Gonzaga's biggest Pac-12 test

Feb 17, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) controls the ball in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Utah State looks on paper like the clear second best team in the Pac-12, and should threaten Gonzaga more than anyone else - while playing well enough to secure an at-large bid in the expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament field.

Before the date of this game was even known, Utah State had already sold out the 10,270 seat Dee Glen Smith Spectrum center - and there's no doubt it will be among the loudest, most hostile crowds Gonzaga has ever seen in conference play.

SDSU and Gonzaga have more history than the Zags do with Utah State - who they played and beat just once back in 2017 - but these are the two best teams in the league and this will almost certainly be Gonzaga's toughest matchup of the conference slate.