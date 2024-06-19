Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Olynyk named to Team Canada’s training camp roster
Two former Gonzaga men’s basketball standouts are one step closer to competing for a gold medal side-by-side this summer at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Per an announcement from Canada Basketball, Andrew Nembhard and Kelly Olynyk were among the 20 players selected to attend the senior men’s national team training camp in Toronto from June 28-July 7.
“Today is a truly great moment for Canada Basketball and our Senior Men’s National Team,” said Rowan Barrett, general manager and executive vice-president of the Canadian men’s national team, in a press release. “Each of these players is prepared to proudly represent our country in Paris, and we’re looking forward to regrouping next week in Toronto to begin what I believe will unify Canadians across the country this summer."
As expected, Team Canada is loaded with NBA talent: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Lu Dort (OKC), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets) and Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) were among the 13 pros selected for training camp. After taking home the bronze over Team USA at the FIBA World Cup last summer, the Canadians have put themselves in position to claim their second-ever medal in basketball since the 1936 Olympic Games.
“Canada has a really, really talented roster,” Gonzaga head coach and Team USA assistant Mark Few said on Tuesday. “I haven’t seen their whole roster yet, but, I assume it’s got 12 NBA guys on it or pretty close.”
Few was on the bench for Team USA’s loss to the Canadians in Manila, as Olynyk tallied 11 points in as many minutes while shooting 4-of-6 from the field in Team Canada’s 127-118 win. Should Olynyk and Nembhard make the final roster cut, Las Vegas will turn into a small Gonzaga reunion on July 10 when Team USA and Team Canada square off in a scrimmage.
“It was strange last year when we played Kelly,” Few said. “It was strange, you know, you’re rooting for him but then obviously you want to win the game really really bad. And then obviously with Andrew on [Team Canada] now … it’ll be even stranger. But again we just got to win that game.”
From Las Vegas, Team Canada will head overseas to face France, which will likely feature NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, on July 19. Then it’ll take the winner of the Puerto Rico Olympic Qualifying Tournament two days later. Canada is in Group A for the Paris Games.
Olynyk, 33, rejoins the Canadian national team coming off his 10th NBA season in which he averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and a career-best 4.4 assists. The Toronto-born big man was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors in February. Before the 2023-24 season concluded, Olynyk signed a two-year extension with his team.
“Kelly’s had an incredible career,” Few said. “He’s done what he does best, man. He’s just a really really smart, tough, really good basketball player and that’s why he fits in great everywhere.
“He’d just be great on any team cause he’s a great teammate, he knows how to play and he’s tough, he’s a winner and I think that’s why he’s done so well and lasted so long in the league.”
Nembhard is set to join the senior men’s national team after an impressive run in his first run through the NBA Playoffs with the Indiana Pacers. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists while posting a true shooting percentage of 65.4% across 17 postseason games.
Nembhard and Olynyk last played together on Team Canada in the 2019 FIBA World Cup America Qualifiers.