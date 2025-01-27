AP Top 25 poll: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's on outside of rankings
Gonzaga got back on track this past weekend in a dominant performance on the road against Portland. Still, the Bulldogs have more work to do if they are to get back into the top 25 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
After stewing in back-to-back losses for nearly a week, the Zags (15-6, 6-2 WCC) throttled the Pilots in a 105-62 final from the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
"Coming off two losses, there's a lot to take away from this," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after the game. "You wonder what the response is going to be. We don't lose very much; we rarely lose two in a row. Practices were hard, times were a little tense and you just don't know how your team is going to respond. So it was a good response [vs. Portland]."
While the Bulldogs secured a firm grasp on the No. 2 spot in the West Coast Conference standings with the win, the 43-point drubbing still wasn't enough to convince the panel to rethink Gonzaga's placement among the top teams in the country. The Zags received 34 votes in the latest poll, just behind Saint Mary's (45) and Arizona (47), to remain unranked for a second week in a row.
The Gaels (18-3, 8-0 WCC) have taken control of the league's No. 1 spot amid another undefeated start to league play for Randy Bennett and company. An 80-75 win at Washington State on Saturday helped move Saint Mary's inside the top 25 of the NET, though the lack of quadrant 1 wins is still a glaring hole on the postseason resume. That could change this Saturday, when Gonzaga and Saint Mary's square off for the first time this season in Moraga, California.
Up first for the Bulldogs is a rematch with Oregon State on Tuesday. The Beavers came away with a 97-89 overtime victory in the first meeting back on Jan. 16 in Corvallis, Oregon. With a win, Gonzaga would certainly boost its NCAA Tournament outlook and help it keep pace with the Gaels in the WCC race.
Auburn sat atop the rankings after pulling off another close win in SEC play, while No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Iowa State, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Florida also held their respective positions from last week's media poll.
Houston moved up one spot to No. 6 following a crazy double-overtime win at Kansas. Michigan State moved up to No. 7, followed by Tennessee, Marquette and Purdue in the top 10.
The Jayhawks surprisingly moved up one spot as well despite the loss to the Cougars.
Here's a complete look at the AP Top 25 poll.
AP Top 25 poll (Week 13):
1. Auburn (18-1, 6-0 SEC)
2. Duke (17-2, 9-0 ACC)
3. Iowa State (17-2, 7-1 Big 12)
4. Alabama (17-1, 6-1 SEC)
5. Florida (18-2, 5-2 SEC)
6. Houston (16-3, 8-0 Big 12)
7. Michigan State (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten)
8. Tennessee (17-3, 4-3 SEC)
9. Marquette (17-3, 8-1 Big East)
10. Purdue (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)
11. Kansas (14-5, 5-3 Big 12)
12. Kentucky (14-5, 3-3 SEC)
13. Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3 SEC)
14. Mississippi State (16-4, 4-3 SEC)
15. St. John's (17-3, 8-1 Big East)
16. Oregon (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten)
17. Wisconsin (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten)
18. Illinois (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten)
19. Memphis (13-3, 3-0 AAC)
20. Missouri (16-4, 5-2 SEC)
21. Louisville (15-5, 8-1 ACC)
22. Texas Tech (15-4, 6-2 Big 12)
23. Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC)
24. Vanderbilt (16-4, 4-3 SEC)
25. UConn (14-6, 6-3 Big East)
Others receiving votes:
Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
