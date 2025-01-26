Gonzaga's Mark Few sends message with new starting lineup
Following a disheartening letdown to Santa Clara last week, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few sounded open to making any sort of changes in an attempt to reinvigorate his squad after back-to-back losses.
Time will tell how long it takes for the Bulldogs (15-6, 5-2 WCC) to settle down on a rotation they see fit, though right now, the immediate returns are promising. Few kept his word heading into Saturday's matchup at Portland, as the Zags trotted out a starting five of Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Emmanuel Innocenti, Ben Gregg and Braden Huff against the Pilots (7-15, 2-7 WCC).
Whether it was due to the slight shake-up, the 6-day hiatus or some combination of both, Gonzaga got back to playing its brand of basketball to come away with a 105-62 win over Portland from the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.
Gregg led the way with 24 points, tying his career-high that he set earlier this season against Davidson, and shot 10-of-10 from the field. The 6-foot-10 senior was also 4-of-4 from behind the arc as his team knocked down 12 3-pointers and shot 62.7% from the field.
Huff showed no signs of trouble getting himself going early on in his first career start. The redshirt sophomore scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, as he and Gregg combined to outscore Portland themselves through the first 20 minutes, 30-29. Huff also grabbed four rebounds and went 6-of-12 from the field in just 19 minutes.
Innocenti recorded a season-high eight points and five assists in 23 minutes of action. The 6-foot-5 sophomore made his first start in a Gonzaga uniform after starting 33 games last season at Tarleton State.
Meanwhile, Michael Ajayi and Graham Ike led a strong effort from the Zags' reserves. Ajayi finished with a season-best 20 points and eight rebounds while going 7-of-10 from the field. Entering Saturday, Ajayi hadn't made a shot from the field since the Loyola Marymount game (0-of-5 in Gonzaga's last three games).
Ike shook off a slow start to end the night with 14 points on an efficient 6-of-10 from the field. The 6-foot-9 forward also dished out four assists and played some solid defense around the rim. Ike had two steals and one block, as Portland scored just 22 points inside the arc and was 6-of-16 on layup attempts. Overall, the Pilots were just 20-of-58 (34.5%) from the field and 7-of-24 (29.2%) from 3-point range.
While the initial results are promising, it's hard to tell whether Few and the coaching staff will continue to shuffle the deck as they prepare to take on Oregon State in a rematch this Tuesday at 8 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center.
