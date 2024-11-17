Gonzaga Nation

Best photos from Gonzaga’s victory over UMass-Lowell

The Bulldogs rolled over the River Hawks for their third straight victory to start the season

Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi (left), assistant coach R-Jay Barsh (middle) and senior guard Nolan Hickman (right). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Mark Few and the Gonzaga men's basketball team gave the UMass-Lowell River Hawks their full attention for Friday night's nonconference tilt at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

With a big game against San Diego State looming, the Bulldogs (3-0) remained focused on the task at hand, taking down an experienced River Hawks squad, 113-54, in a game that was decided by a 32-2 scoring run in the second half. The Zags were also locked in defensively, forcing 25 turnovers that led to 32 points for them the other way. Six players scored in double-figures, led by Khalif Battle's 21 points and four 3-pointers.

Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's win.

Gonzaga Bulldogs senior guard Khalif Battle.
Gonzaga Bulldogs senior guard Khalif Battle. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson and sophomore guard Dusty Stromer.
Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson and sophomore guard Dusty Stromer. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi.
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior forward Graham Ike.
Gonzaga senior forward Graham Ike. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi (left), assistant coach R-Jay Barsh (middle) and senior guard Nolan Hickman (right).
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi (left), assistant coach R-Jay Barsh (middle) and senior guard Nolan Hickman (right). / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Khalif Battle.
Gonzaga senior guard Khalif Battle. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard.
Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior forward Ben Gregg.
Gonzaga senior forward Ben Gregg. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga men's basketball team.
Gonzaga men's basketball team. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

