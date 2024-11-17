Best photos from Gonzaga’s victory over UMass-Lowell
The Bulldogs rolled over the River Hawks for their third straight victory to start the season
In this story:
Mark Few and the Gonzaga men's basketball team gave the UMass-Lowell River Hawks their full attention for Friday night's nonconference tilt at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
With a big game against San Diego State looming, the Bulldogs (3-0) remained focused on the task at hand, taking down an experienced River Hawks squad, 113-54, in a game that was decided by a 32-2 scoring run in the second half. The Zags were also locked in defensively, forcing 25 turnovers that led to 32 points for them the other way. Six players scored in double-figures, led by Khalif Battle's 21 points and four 3-pointers.
Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's win.
