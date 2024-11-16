Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks: Live updates, highlights from men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga men's basketball team seeks its third consecutive win to start the season on Friday when UMass-Lowell pays a visit to Spokane for a nonconference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Bulldogs (2-0) moved up two spots to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following back-to-back wins over Big 12 opponents. Mark Few and company tipped off the season with a historic beatdown over Baylor at the Spokane Arena, then closed out a thrilling home victory over Arizona State less than a week later.
Redshirt sophomore Braden Huff (17.5 points per game) scored a team-high 21 points in the 88-80 win over the Sun Devils, while sixth-year guard Khalif Battle (15.5 points) added 19 points in the second half. Ryan Nembhard (9.5 points, 11.0 assists) dished out 22 assists to only two turnovers against the Big 12 competitiors.
The River Hawks (2-0), now in year 12 under head coach Pat Duquette, brought back four of their top five scorers from last season’s squad that went 22-10 (10-5 America East). Led by 6-foot-6 graduate student Quinton Mincey (23.5 points), UMass-Lowell took down Rivier (Division-III) and Saint Peter's during opening week.
Here are the live updates. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PST on KHQ/ESPN+.
2ND HALF:
Gonzaga 64, UMass-Lowell 36 (15:04): Bulldogs came out of the locker room on fire, making six of their first seven field goal attempts of the second half to expand on their sizable advantage over the River Hawks. Hickman found Ajayi along the baseline for a dunk off another turnover from UMass-Lowell.
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 49, UMass-Lowell 27: The Bulldogs cruised to a big lead at the half behind 22 points combined from Hickman and Battle. The River Hawks couldn't get out of their own way early on, as they committed more turnovers (14) than made field goals (10) through the first 20 minutes of play.
1ST HALF:
Gonzaga 41, UMass-Lowell 17 (3:28): Hickman knocked down his third 3-pointer of the night to extend the Bulldogs' largest lead of the night to 24 points.
Gonzaga 37, UMass-Lowell 15 (4:58): The Kennel was awoken by a sweet behind-the-back dish from Nembhard to Ajayi in transition, as the seniors connected on the fastbreak following the defensive effort from Nembhard.
Gonzaga 28, UMass-Lowell 12 (8:08): Gregg ended Gonzaga's brief dry spell with an up-and-under move in the post for a score. Nembhard followed that up the next possession with a basket in transition, plus the foul.
Gonzaga 19, UMass-Lowell 7 (12:01): Hickman zipped a pass down low to Gregg, who capped off a 9-0 scoring run for the Zags with a layup underneath. Cam Morris III scored five straight points for the River Hawks to make it 10-7 before Gonzaga raced back in front by double-digits.
Gonzaga 10, UMass-Lowell 2 (15:58): The Bulldogs came out amped defensively with Ajayi in the starting five. The River Hawks committed turnovers on three of their first four possessions, while the home team started 4-of-7 from the field after a 3-pointer in transition from Battle.
PREGAME:
Starting lineup update: Gonzaga trotted out Nembhard, Hickman, Battle, Ajayi and Ike, with Gregg off the bench.
