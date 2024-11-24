Best photos from Gonzaga’s win over Long Beach State
The Gonzaga men's basketball team had its best showing on the defensive end of the floor in its 84-41 victory over Long Beach State at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Wednesday.
Five players finished in double-figures in scoring for the Bulldogs (5-0), though their well-balanced attack on offense didn't overshadow their effort in holding the Beach to a season-low 41 points. Long Beach State was held to 17-of-54 from the field and 2-of-20 from 3-point range.
"Yeah it was a great defensive performance from everybody," senior forward Graham Ike said after the game. "Everybody was on point. Everybody was hitting their coverages. The help was there on the backside. This game, and I think UMass-Lowell was up there defensively for us. I mean, every game this year we've been dialed in. So kudos to the staff for giving us a great plan, and kudos to the guys for executing."
Check out our exclusive photos from Gonzaga's win.
