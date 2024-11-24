Gonzaga Nation

Best photos from Gonzaga’s win over Long Beach State

The Bulldogs clamped down on the Beach to come away with a 43-point victory

Gonzaga's Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi.
Gonzaga's Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
The Gonzaga men's basketball team had its best showing on the defensive end of the floor in its 84-41 victory over Long Beach State at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Wednesday.

Five players finished in double-figures in scoring for the Bulldogs (5-0), though their well-balanced attack on offense didn't overshadow their effort in holding the Beach to a season-low 41 points. Long Beach State was held to 17-of-54 from the field and 2-of-20 from 3-point range.

"Yeah it was a great defensive performance from everybody," senior forward Graham Ike said after the game. "Everybody was on point. Everybody was hitting their coverages. The help was there on the backside. This game, and I think UMass-Lowell was up there defensively for us. I mean, every game this year we've been dialed in. So kudos to the staff for giving us a great plan, and kudos to the guys for executing."

Gonzaga senior guard Khalif Battle.
Gonzaga senior guard Khalif Battle. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior forward Graham Ike.
Gonzaga senior forward Graham Ike. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard.
Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga sophomore guard Dusty Stromer.
Gonzaga sophomore guard Dusty Stromer. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga University dance team.
Gonzaga University dance team. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga redshirt sophomore forward Braden Huff.
Gonzaga redshirt sophomore forward Braden Huff. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga's Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi.
Gonzaga's Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga Bulldogs Kennel Club.
Gonzaga Bulldogs Kennel Club. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi.
Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga freshman center Ismaila Diagne.
Gonzaga freshman center Ismaila Diagne. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
Gonzaga redshirt freshman Joaquim ArauzMoore.
Gonzaga redshirt freshman Joaquim ArauzMoore. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

