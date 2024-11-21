Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Long Beach State: Live updates, highlights from men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in the comforts of the McCarthey Athletic Center for a nonconference game against Long Beach State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT (KHQ/ESPN+ and FOX13+ for Seattle market).
The Bulldogs (4-0) enter the matchup off the heals of an impressive 80-67 win at San Diego State on Monday. Graham Ike scored 20 of his team-high 23 points in the second half while Ryan Nembhard recorded his second double-double of the season in a 19-point, 10-assist effort. The pair of seniors combined for 32 of the team's 40 second-half points to close out the Aztecs on their home floor.
The Beach (1-3) are on a three-game losing skid after beating La Verne, 93-48, in the season opener. Since then, the Beach has dropped back-to-back games against West Coast Conference teams, losing to San Francisco on the road, 84-54, before coming up just short to Portland in a 63-61 loss at home. Four players scored in double-figures against the Pilots, led by Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Cam Denson at 15 points apiece.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
1ST HALF:
Gonzaga 38, Long Beach State 20 (4:00); Denson and Askew momentarily hushed The Kennel crowd after they sparked a 9-0 scoring run for the Beach to cut the deficit to under 20 points. The Bulldogs responded with a 3-pointer from Ike, his first of the season.
Gonzaga 30, Long Beach State 9 (7:49): The Zags opened up a 21-point after Nembhard found Ben Gregg in transition for the senior guard's fifth assist of the night. Everyone who's checked in for Mark Few has scored thus far.
Gonzaga 17, Long Beach State 4 (12:04): Nembhard accounted for eight straight points to extend the Bulldogs' lead over the Beach early in the first half. The senior guard split the gap between two defenders to hit Stromer for a 3-pointer, then scored a layup and 3-pointer of his own on back-to-back possessions. Long Beach State, meanwhile, started 1-of-8 from the field with three turnovers.
Gonzaga 9, Long Beach State 2 (14:57): Battle couldn't finish off an alley-oop pass from Hickman in transition, though Ajayi was right there to clean up the miss with a two-hand putback. The Bulldogs struggled from the field early (4-of-10) but managed to gain an early advantage while holding the Beach to without a field goal for four minutes after Johnson's jumphook over Ajayi in the post.
