Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. LMU Lions WCC men's college basketball game
Gonzaga makes its return to the Los Angeles area on Saturday when it takes on Loyola Marymount from Gersten Pavilion.
The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) enter their third West Coast Conference game off the heels of an 81-50 blowout victory over Portland on Thursday. Nolan Hickman led the way offensively with 13 points, Dusty Stromer added 12 points and the Zags ran away in the second half after going on a 25-2 scoring run just before halftime. Three other players scored in double-figures for Gonzaga.
"I think a big emphasis for us coming out in the second half was playing hard and playing the best we can," Stromer said after the game. "I think we did that tonight so I'm happy about that."
Despite the 31-point victory, the Bulldogs failed to cover the spread (-33.5) for the seventh game in a row, dropping their record against the spread to 6-9 on the season. Gonzaga was favored by 20.5 points heading into its West Coast Conference opener at Pepperdine before coming away with a narrow 89-82 victory at Firestone Fieldhouse.
That said, the Bulldogs have won 10 consecutive true road games dating back to last season. That's tied for the longest active streak in the country with Saint Mary's.
The Lions (9-6, 1-2 WCC) come into the matchup off an impressive 82-61 triumph over Oregon State at the Gersten Pavilion on Thursday. Pepperdine transfer Jevon Porter led the way with 22 points and 13 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season, as LMU's 21-point triumph marked its second Quadrant 2 win of the season (68-64 vs. Nevada on Dec. 7). The Beavers entered the game ranked in the top 60 of the NET.
Senior guard Will Johnston — another familiar face to Zags fans — stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds against the Beavers. The 6-foot-3 Australian torched Gonzaga for 33 points in their last meeting at the Gersten Pavilion on Feb. 15 of last season.
Gonzaga vs. LMU Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -15.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 153.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -1700, LMU +920
Records against the spread: Gonzaga (6-9) LMU (6-8)
Game time: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
Our prediction: Gonzaga 85, LMU 68
TV Channel: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional*) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena will experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
