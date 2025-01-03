What Gonzaga's players said after win vs. Portland
Gonzaga fans weren't put through much stress Thursday night during an 81-50 win over Portland from the Spokane Arena.
After nearly succumbing to a 20-point lead to Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference opener, the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) didn't take their foot off their gas after running away from the Pilots (5-11, 0-3 WCC) early on in the first half. The Zags scored 20 unanswered points before taking an 18-point lead into the halftime break.
Unlike what happened in Malibu, California, earlier this week, Gonzaga never gave its opponent life with careless turnovers in the second half. Nolan Hickman led the way with 13 points, including 10 after halftime, while Dusty Stromer added 12 points on 5-for-9 from the field.
Here's what Hickman and Stromer had to say after the game.
Hickman on the team's approach to Portland's defense and not settling for 3-pointers:
"I think the whole team did a great job of balancing [different ways to score] tonight. That's been one of the things we've been preaching in practice. They're gonna give us wide open 3s, but just take the right ones and other than taking the 3s, making sure we filter in some paint points to for sure."
Stromer on the importance of having a strong start to the second half:
"I think a big emphasis for us coming out in the second half was playing hard and playing the best we can. I think we did that tonight so I'm happy about that."
Hickman on Michael Ajayi's impact on the glass and defensively:
"Mike is a good dude all around. His energy that he brings every day, his work ethic; everything about Mike, he does his thing. All kudos to him and props to him. He gives us what we need on the offensive end, especially with rebounding and everything. He'll get going offensively for sure, down the stretch of the season."
Stromer on what clicked for him during the second half (nine points, 4-for-7 from the field):
"Kinda just taking advantage of what the defense was giving me and my teammates finding me. Just kind of a combination of both."
