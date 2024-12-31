ESPN Bracketology projects San Francisco will win WCC over Gonzaga
At least for the moment, ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi isn’t picking the Gonzaga Bulldogs to come home with another West Coast Conference Tournament championship this season.
Despite being in the No. 1 seed conversation for most of nonleague play, the Zags (9-4, 1-0 WCC) tumbled down to the 4-seed line in ESPN’s latest forecast that was released Tuesday, a few days removed from a 65-62 loss to UCLA. San Francisco, making its first appearance on ESPN Bracketology in 2024-25, is Lunardi’s new pick to earn the WCC’s automatic bid.
Checking in on the 12-seed line, the Dons (12-3, 2-0 WCC) sit at No. 61 in the NET, which is fourth-best in the WCC behind Gonzaga (No. 7), Saint Mary’s (No. 55) and Oregon State (No. 56). The Gaels (11-3, 1-0 WCC) have been teetering on the bubble throughout nonconference play and currently fall in Lunardi’s “First Four Out” grouping with Missouri, Iowa and Northwestern.
The Bulldogs, who were picked to win the WCC in the league’s preseason coaches poll, haven’t had to worry about their postseason aspirations like many in Spokane were doing this time last year. Gonzaga backed up some of its preseason hype with notable wins over Baylor, Arizona State, San Diego State and Indiana during nonleague play. Those victories helped vault Mark Few and company up to No. 3 in the first NET Rankings that were released on Dec. 1.
San Francisco doesn’t have a marquee win on its resume yet, though an NCAA Tournament case can be made from having zero “bad” losses just as well. That’s sort of where the Dons find themselves heading into the thick of league play, where they’’ have a few opportunities to pick up quality victories outside of just Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. Beating either one of the league’s top two programs for the past two decades would certainly help the Dons’ postseason case, too.
San Francisco added to its at-large resume following a 97-94 overtime thriller against Santa Clara at the Hilltop on Monday. Senior guards Malik Thomas (34 points) and Marcus Williams (23 points) helped the Dons overcome a 10-point deficit while earning their second Quad 2 win of the season. San Francisco also holds an 84-73 victory over Boise State.
Gonzaga and San Francisco won’t be able to settle things head-to-head style until they meet in Spokane on Feb. 13. The Zags return the favor a few weeks later when they battle the Dons in the regular season finale from the Chase Center on March 1.
