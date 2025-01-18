Betting odds, point spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos WCC men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) and the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 4-2 WCC) square off in a pivotal West Coast Conference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday.
Both teams look to keep pace in a competitive WCC landscape after enduring tough losses away from home on Thursday. The Zags dropped to No. 2 in the league standings upon falling in overtime to Oregon State, 97-89, in a game in which the Beavers shot 58.5% from the field and outscored their opponent, 27-11, after falling behind by five points with 5:54 left in the second half. Gonzaga entered the game as a 9.5-point favorite while boasting the nation's second-longest win streak on the road (11 games, second to Saint Mary's with 12 in a row).
An even more stunning upset occurred earlier that night in Los Angeles, where the Broncos were stunned in a 57-54 defeat to Loyola Marymount. Despite 25 points from Christoph Tilly, his teammates combined to go 11-of-43 from the field in one of Santa Clara's worst offensive performances of the season. The Broncos were 4.5-point favorites heading into the matchup.
As both teams strive to get back in the win column Saturday, FanDuel Sportsbook gives Gonzaga the edge as 14.5-point favorites over Santa Clara.
Here are some notable trends heading into the matchup.
Notable trends:
- Gonzaga has failed to cover the spread in 10 of its last 11 games (7-12 overall this season)
- Santa Clara has covered the spread just twice since Dec. 21 — both games against San Francisco
- The Bulldogs are 8-0 straight-up in home games this season but just 2-6 against the spread
- The total has hit the "over" in seven of the Broncos' last nine games
- The total has hit the "under" in four of the last five games between Gonzaga and Santa Clara
- Santa Clara is 4-1 against the spread over the last five matchups with Gonzaga
- The Zags are 10-0 straight-up against the Broncos in the last 10 games at the Kennel
- The Bulldogs average 91.3 points per game against the Broncos in their last 10 head-to-head matchups
- The Broncos have covered in four of their last five true road games played on Saturday
- The Zags are fourth in the country in scoring at 87.8 points per game
Gonzaga vs. Oregon State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread: Gonzaga -14.5 (-102)
Over/Under: 162.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -1600 (Santa Clara +860)
Records against the spread: Gonzaga (7-12) Santa Clara (8-10)
Game time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
Our prediction: Gonzaga 82, Santa Clara 70
TV Channel: ESPN+ (out of region), KHQ/SWX (regional)*, FOX13+ (Seattle), FOX12+ (Portland)
*Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Helena may experience blackouts on KHQ/SWX broadcasts. Fans in these areas can watch at swxlocalsports.com.
