Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live score updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) and the Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC) clash on the hardwood for the first time in over three decades when they meet in Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday night.
Tip-off from Gill Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
The Zags enter the matchup coming off a victory over another future Pac-12 foe, Washington State, on Saturday. Graham Ike led the way with 21 points on 8-for-11 from the field, while Nolan Hickman stepped up with 19 points and seven rebounds in the 88-75 win over the Cougars. Gonzaga led by three points at halftime before putting its in-state rival away with a 15-5 scoring run to open the second half.
Oregon State entertains Gonzaga following a 91-55 victory over Pacific on Saturday. Parsa Fallah led the way with 25 points on 6-for-7 from the floor and 13-for-14 from the charity stripe. Michael Rataj put up 15 points and nine rebounds, while Nate Kingz added 20 points. The Beavers set a new program record by going 31-for-32 (96.9%) at the free-throw line, which marked the highest free throw percentage in a game with 30 or more attempts.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
2ND HALF
Gonzaga 63, Oregon State 60 (11:19): Graham Ike instantly snaps the Bulldogs' lengthy drought from the field with a post score after checking in at the 12:01 mark in the second half. Gonzaga hadn't made a field goal since Ben Gregg's layup at the 15:15 checkpoint. Damarco Minor has the Beavers going in the second half, as the senior guard has six points.
Gonzaga 56, Oregon State 51 (15:45): Oregon State couldn't finish off a second-chance opportunity at the rim, leading to a fastbreak layup for Khalif Battle after Ryan Nembhard found his 6-foot-5 teammate leaking out in transition. Battle and Ike lead the Zags at 13 points apiece.
Gonzaga 54, Oregon State 49 (17:35): Graham Ike is setting in the tone down low in the second half on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-9 forward pulled off a sweet drop-step move on Parsa Fallah before finishing off the 3-point play at the free-throw line. Ike also walled off Fallah on the other end of the floor moments prior.
HALFTIME: Oregon State 46, Gonzaga 45 — Khalif Battle caps off a thrilling 20 minutes of play between the Zags and Beavers with a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer, sending the Beavers into the locker room leading by one after going ahead by as many as eight late in the first half. The Bulldogs weathered a few runs behind a hot first half from Nolan Hickman, who drained three 3-pointers in less than 2 minutes to halt a 6-0 scoring run from Oregon State. Nate Kingz led all scorers with 17 points on 6-for-6 from the field.
1ST HALF
Oregon State 44, Gonzaga 40 (1:23): The Beavers started to pull away late in the first half before Nolan Hickman drilled three 3-pointers in a span of 2 minutes to make it a 4-point game again.
Oregon State 35, Gonzaga 29 (4:11): Nate Kingz continues to light up the Zags from the field, as the 6-foot-5 junior is up to 14 points after knocking down a 3-pointer in transition, putting the Beavers back up by six.
Oregon State 25, Gonzaga 21 (7:33): The Beavers rattle off a 6-0 scoring spurt in just a minute to regain the lead over the Bulldogs in a wild back-and-forth affair from Gil Coliseum. After Nate Kingz's jumper gave Oregon State a 2-point lead, Josiah Lake II extended the run with a nifty reverse layup in transition.
Gonzaga 18, Oregon State 17 (10:14): Michael Ajayi denies Michael Rataj after some solid transition defense by the Zags. Since their 5-for-5 start, the Beavers have missed their last seven attempts from the field.
Gonzaga 16, Oregon State 15 (11:42): Dusty Stromer has the Bulldogs out in front for their first time tonight after a strong drive to the rim and finish with the off-hand. A few possessions earlier, Graham Ike helped jumpstart the Zags by playing some solid defense on Parsa Fallah down low to go with his four points and two rebounds. Ryan Nembhard has six points and two assists early on.
Oregon State 13, Gonzaga 7 (15:56): The Beavers have yet to miss from the field, starting a perfect 5-for-5 to take a 6-point lead into the first media timeout of the night. The Bulldogs have already collected six offensive rebounds, leading to four second-chance points.
Oregon State 5, Gonzaga 3 (18:46): Ryan Nembhard puts the Zags on the board with a 3-pointer of his own in front of the Beavers' bench.
Oregon State 3, Gonzaga 0 (19:42): Nate Kingz gets the Beavers on the board first with a 3-pointer over Nolan Hickman.
