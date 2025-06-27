Bill Simmons stunned after Gonzaga star goes undrafted
Gonzaga men's basketball fans certainly weren't the only ones interested in seeing where Ryan Nembhard's NBA journey would begin.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons, who professed the former Bulldogs guard would be a draft night steal during a podcast earlier this month, was also left in total dismay after 30 NBA franchises passed on Nembhard during the two-round 2025 NBA Draft that concluded Thursday.
"I can’t believe nobody drafted Ryan Nembhard," Simmons posted to X on Friday. "And then Dallas steals him on a 2-way? I think he’s gonna be good."
The former ESPN and Grantland employee added that the NBA should "add a 10-player third round" for the 10 worst teams in the league, making it a 70-player draft. Nembhard was viewed as a fringe second-round pick heading into Wednesday's first round, though he didn't hear his name called and had to wait once the draft concluded Thursday to sign a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent.
The NBA draft has been a two-round setup since 1989. It used to go as long as 21 rounds before moving to 10 rounds in 1987. Frank Burgess, who was once Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer before Drew Timme came along, was selected in the third round of the 1961 draft. The year prior, his teammate Claude Lefevre was taken in the 10th round.
Dallas only had to worry about the No. 1 overall selection heading into the 2025 draft, which it used to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. The National Player of the Year joins the Mavericks following a sensational freshman season with the Blue Devils in which he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while leading his team to a Final Four appearance.
While most of Simmons' recent takes have revolved around his former employer's coverage of the draft, his disbelief regarding Nembhard's undrafted status rings true for many Zags fans who watched the savvy point guard lead the NCAA in assists this past season. Nembhard recorded 9.8 assists per game while breaking Gonzaga and the West Coast Conference's respective single-season records for total assists. His 344 assists in 2024-25 led the country and were the fifth-most in a single season in NCAA history.
While on a two-way deal, most of Nembhard's opportunities as a rookie will likely come with the Mavs' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. His first taste of NBA action will arrive in a few weeks when he suits up with Dallas' Summer League squad in Las Vegas.