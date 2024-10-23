Can Ben Gregg take another step forward for Gonzaga?: 2024-25 player preview
While the 2023-24 campaign was his most productive statistically speaking, Gonzaga men’s basketball forward Ben Gregg earned the “Ultimate Zag” title for his ability to impact winning in ways that go beyond the box score.
The numbers were impressive, even if they didn’t catch anyone by surprise: 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes per game, while shooting 54.1% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range. Gregg was one of the Bulldogs’ most efficient players — his 133.7 offensive rating ranked No. 10 in the country according to KenPom.com — though his greater contributions to the program can’t be summed up in an advanced metric or number on a stat sheet.
“He has a spirit and an energy to him that other guys rally behind,” Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson said to Gonzaga Nation in August. “The other guys really like him and him, and I had talks about that this summer, when he brings his voice and his energy, he's a great leader and he brings what we need.”
Gregg has insisted he’s a mellow guy, but that’s not the player the Zags are looking for on the court. His energy defensively and on the glass provided the team a much-needed edge and swagger that helped make the difference heading into West Coast Conference play. The Bulldogs won 16 of their final 19 games and finished top five in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, all while Gregg embraced doing the dirty work; sticking his hands in passing lanes and knocking down 3s in his expanded role as a starter.
In what was technically Gregg’s junior season, the 6-foot-10 forward made himself an indispensable piece in Mark Few’s rotation after logging fewer than 12 minutes per game off the bench as a sophomore in 2022-23. Another jump is likely in store for Gregg this season, though it might not be measurable in a box score column. Leadership duties figure to be shared among the six seniors on the roster, and given that none of Gregg's teammates have been wearing a Gonzaga uniform longer than he has, his approach to the game will help set the tone for how the team prepares each and every day.
“He's going to have to bring it every day,” Michaelson said of Gregg. “Last year he grew but now as a senior, you've got to take that next step. And him and I had a lot of talks about that this summer and I think he made some strides there, and I think coming into the fall, he's ready to hit the ground running there because we need to hear his voice this year on a day to day basis.”
Here’s a look at Gregg’s strengths, offseason work, NBA outlook and a prediction for how his 2024-25 campaign will play out.
STRENGTHS: ENERGY
Being the team’s energy bunny wasn’t a natural fit for Gregg, who was quite the scorer at Clackamas High School, but it’s one he’s come to embrace ever since his gritty performance against Zach Edey in the PK85 during the 2022-23 campaign carved out an impactful role for him off the bench behind Drew Timme.
That said, there’s a difference between playing 11.9 minutes per game and playing 23.6 minutes per game, especially for someone in Gregg’s role. He logged 31 minutes per game during the Zags’ five-game stretch against Santa Clara, San Francisco and Saint Mary’s while dealing with a nagging foot injury, one that he admitted delayed his offseason routine slightly.
“I hurt my foot at the end of the year, going into March Madness,” Gregg said to Gonzaga Nation in July. “So I kind of had to recover for like a month and a half, I took that much time off, which is the most I’ve ever taken off.”
Despite the setback, Gregg was optimistic in saying he’s got his legs fully back underneath him for the 2024-25 season.
Part of Gregg’s conditioning last season was impacted by the transition to his extended role as a starter. Now with an understanding of what’s expected, he could be more suited to take on 25 minutes per game for an entire 31-game regular season.
OFFSEASON WORK: OFFENSIVE REPERTOIRE
Safe to say Gregg won’t be catching opponents off guard this season after shooting 37.7% from downtown on 3.1 attempts per game. Fortunately for him, he’s surrounded by a lot of talent and skilled playmakers who are plenty capable of setting him up for open shots.
Along with his outside shot, there’s reason to think the 6-foot-10, 225-pound Gregg could get more touches inside the arc in the “4” spot next to Ike. Gregg shot 44-of-56 at the rim last season, per hoop-math.com. With Ajayi or Battle on the perimeter to provide spacing, there’s potential that the Ike-Gregg high-low combo will take the WCC by storm like so many previous iterations of Gonzaga’s frontcourt have done over the years.
In addition to skill work and conditioning, Gregg also spent the offseason preparing for what his leadership role will look like.
“The biggest thing for me [this offseason] is kind of growing into that leadership role," Gregg said. "Being more vocal — that's something I've kind of struggled with. Now that I'm kind of in that senior role I gotta step up as a leader."
NBA OUTLOOK: POTENTIAL 2ND ROUND PICK
Gregg’s name doesn’t appear on many mock drafts for the 2025 NBA Draft as of now, though his faith in the Gonzaga process understandably hasn’t wavered.
“There are so many guys that have done that same thing, you know, stay four years and then just kind of grew your game every year and got better every year, every offseason,” Gregg said. “Corey Kispert is a great example of that, just kind of elevated his game every offseason. Anton obviously.”
With a solid season and some standout games during nonleague play, Gregg could earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine and showcase more of his skillsets in front of scouts and general managers.
PREDICTION: ALL-WCC HONORABLE MENTION
There isn’t an annual award that represents just how much Gregg means to this Gonzaga squad as a leader and a versatile big man, though the win-loss column is a pretty good indicator of that. Coming off last season’s finish, the senior from Clackamas, Oregon, has an opportunity to hit the ground running in 2024-25 and play another pivotal role on what looks to be a Final Four contending team in Gonzaga.