Canada falls to France in men's basketball quarterfinals of 2024 Paris Olympics
Former Gonzaga standouts Kelly Olynyk and Andrew Nembhard had a great run with Team Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics - but it came to an end Tuesday in the quarterfinals. The host nation France beat Canada 82-73 to advance to the semifinals.
France fed off the home crowd’s energy and punched Canada in the mouth right from the opening tip. Isaia Cordinier knocked down back-to-back triples and scored 10 straight points for the French to fuel a 19-5 advantage as the Canadians missed 10 of their 12 field goal attempts and committed seven turnovers in the first quarter. The squad that had rolled through Group A unscathed was all of a sudden in a fight for its life through the first 10 minutes of play in the quarterfinal round.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started to change Canada’s outlook in the second quarter. After a quiet opening from the All-NBA guard, Gilgeous-Alexander got into a rhythm with three straight midrange jumpers, followed by a stepback 3-pointer that cut the deficit to single-digits with under four minutes left in the first half. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar scored 11 straight points for the Canadians while France’s touted frontcourt watched from the bench.
While Victor Wembanyama had his fingerprints all over the game from the start, Rudy Gobert had to wait until the second quarter to see his first action, as the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year came off the bench for France for the first time in Olympic competition. Gobert checked in at the 7:41 mark in the second quarter.
France’s rotation with alternating big men coming off the bench threw a wrench in Canada’s rhythm. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s individual efforts, the Canadians trailed 45-29 at the half following an 8-2 scoring spurt from France to end the quarter. The French went 19-of-25 at the free-throw line in the first half — the Canadians attempted 23 the entire game.
Perhaps the biggest difference was the production from each side’s supporting cast. Yabusele Guerschon and Cordinier supported France’s starters as they combined for 42 points, while the bench outscored Canada’s reserves 28-16 overall. Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points), the four other starters combined for 14 points.
Canada made one final push late in the fourth, as a layup from Lu Dort off an assist from Nembhard made it 71-66 with just over two minutes left in regulation.
The French came ready with the response - specifically Evan Fournier. The veteran NBA guard put the finishing touches on France’s victory with a deep 3-pointer from near halfcourt to make it a 10-point game in the final minute. Fournier finished with 15 points off the bench
France will now play Germany in the semifinal round on Thursday. The winner advances to the gold medal game on Saturday.
In the group stage phase, Nembhard averaged 8.3 points and shot 58.8% from the field in Canada’s three wins over Greece, Australia and Spain, the latter of which he tallied 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting in a tight 88-85 victory over the Spaniards.
Olynyk, Canada’s co-captain for the Paris Games, had a limited role off the bench and averaged 2.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.