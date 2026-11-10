Chauncey Wiggins could make Gonzaga debut against LSU after unexpected eligibility development

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face a tough test on Saturday afternoon against the LSU Tigers, although significant reinforcements could be on the way.

Chauncey Wiggins, the lone Zag still fighting the NCAA for eligibility this season, had his court hearing in Spokane County moved up to Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 PM PT.

The hearing was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, Nov. 17, but the Spokane Superior Court approved a motion to shorten time, which means Wiggins could get cleared in time to play on Saturday against the Tigers, provided his request for an injunction is granted.

Update on Chauncey Wiggins' lawsuit. The Spokane Superior Court approved a motion to shorten time, so Wiggins' injunction hearing will now take place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, potentially clearing him to play for Gonzaga against LSU on Saturday if the injunction is granted. pic.twitter.com/qQJ2GNFLUa — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 10, 2026

Long road for Wiggins to get here

Gonzaga brought in a trio of fifth year seniors late in the offseason in Wiggins, Florida transfer Xaivian Lee, and Dayton transfer Javon Bennett.

Both Lee and Bennett are eligible and have been since the start of the season, while Wiggins has not had nearly the same luck - despite his situation being identical from a legal perspective.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Photo by Myk Crawford

The 6'10 forward began his eligibility journey in Georgia as a plaintiff in the Godfrey vs. NCAA case that was initially awarded a TRO. However, the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA's stay request, and when the hearing for oral arguments wasn't going to take place until mid-January, Wiggins and 15 other plaintiffs withdrew from the case to pursue other avenues for eligibility.

Wiggins' second attempt was in Waco, Texas, less than 24 hours after he withdrew from the Godfrey case, but the judge didn't end up granting a TRO to Wiggins or any of the other plaintiffs who tried to do the same thing, sending him back to square one and - eventually - to Spokane County.

What it means for Gonzaga

Gonzaga is prepared to take on LSU without Wiggins, whose size and outside shooting add major value against LSU's frontcourt, but now the former Clemson and Florida State forward could end up making his season debut at the Spokane Arena on Saturday vs. the Tigers.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins smiles alongside teammates and staff members on the bench at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Wiggins averaged 13.3 points last year with the Seminoles, shooting 38.7% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. He was among the most prolific outside shooters 6'10 or taller in the entire country last year, and projects to fill a very valuable role for Gonzaga off the bench.

There's no guarantee Wiggins will be eligible for LSU, but getting the hearing moved up makes it at least a possibility - which could change not only the outcome on Saturday but the trajectory of this loaded Gonzaga roster going forward this season.

Saturday's game between Gonzaga and LSU is set to tip at 12:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on USA Network.