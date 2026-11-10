Chauncey Wiggins could make Gonzaga debut against LSU after unexpected eligibility development
In this story:
The Gonzaga Bulldogs face a tough test on Saturday afternoon against the LSU Tigers, although significant reinforcements could be on the way.
Chauncey Wiggins, the lone Zag still fighting the NCAA for eligibility this season, had his court hearing in Spokane County moved up to Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 PM PT.
The hearing was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, Nov. 17, but the Spokane Superior Court approved a motion to shorten time, which means Wiggins could get cleared in time to play on Saturday against the Tigers, provided his request for an injunction is granted.
Long road for Wiggins to get here
Gonzaga brought in a trio of fifth year seniors late in the offseason in Wiggins, Florida transfer Xaivian Lee, and Dayton transfer Javon Bennett.
Both Lee and Bennett are eligible and have been since the start of the season, while Wiggins has not had nearly the same luck - despite his situation being identical from a legal perspective.
The 6'10 forward began his eligibility journey in Georgia as a plaintiff in the Godfrey vs. NCAA case that was initially awarded a TRO. However, the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA's stay request, and when the hearing for oral arguments wasn't going to take place until mid-January, Wiggins and 15 other plaintiffs withdrew from the case to pursue other avenues for eligibility.
Wiggins' second attempt was in Waco, Texas, less than 24 hours after he withdrew from the Godfrey case, but the judge didn't end up granting a TRO to Wiggins or any of the other plaintiffs who tried to do the same thing, sending him back to square one and - eventually - to Spokane County.
What it means for Gonzaga
Gonzaga is prepared to take on LSU without Wiggins, whose size and outside shooting add major value against LSU's frontcourt, but now the former Clemson and Florida State forward could end up making his season debut at the Spokane Arena on Saturday vs. the Tigers.
Wiggins averaged 13.3 points last year with the Seminoles, shooting 38.7% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. He was among the most prolific outside shooters 6'10 or taller in the entire country last year, and projects to fill a very valuable role for Gonzaga off the bench.
There's no guarantee Wiggins will be eligible for LSU, but getting the hearing moved up makes it at least a possibility - which could change not only the outcome on Saturday but the trajectory of this loaded Gonzaga roster going forward this season.
Saturday's game between Gonzaga and LSU is set to tip at 12:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on USA Network.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB