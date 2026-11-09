Gonzaga climbs in AP Top 25 after unbeaten start to college basketball season

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are a perfect 2-0 one week into the 2026-27 college basketball season, having taken care of business against Purdue in Las Vegas and New Mexico State in the home opener on Saturday.

The strong start didn't do much to help the Zags in the AP Poll, however, with Gonzaga moving up one spot to No. 14, leapfrogging the Miami Hurricanes, who fell from No. 14 to No. 17 after losing to Florida on opening day.

Gonzaga (2-0) has a chance to move up again in Week 2, taking on Will Wade and the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Spokane Arena.

Gonzaga faces several ranked opponents in loaded nonconference schedule

Gonzaga men's basketball assistant Brian Michaelson (left) and head coach Mark Few (right). | Photo by Myk Crawford

While LSU did not garner any votes in the AP Poll this week - despite a 2-0 start - Gonzaga still has plenty of ranked, high profile opponents on the docket over the next few months.

UCLA, who Gonzaga plays Dec. 5 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, climbed 13 spots from No. 22 to No. 9 after a big time win over Arizona in Las Vegas, right after GU's win over Purdue.

UCLA joins Duke (No. 2) and Michigan State (No. 5) as top 10 opponents for the Zags, while potential Player's Era Festival opponents Miami (No. 17), Alabama (18), and Michigan (20), are in the top 25 as well.

Creighton (1 vote) and Utah State (1 vote) got a little love from the AP voters this week after strong starts to the season, while Baylor (14 votes) is another potential Player's Era opponent for the Zags.

Chauncey Wiggins eligibility decision looms for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins (left) and center Massamba Diop (right). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga is still putting the pieces together after a tumultuous offseason, which yielded just two returners in Braden Huff and Davis Fogle and a bevy of new talent - including transfers Xaivian Lee, Massamba Diop, and Isiah Harwell, and international forward Izan Almansa and guard Nathan de Sousa.

Despite all the eligibility chaos, the Zags currently have 14 of 15 players available, with Florida State transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins the lone ineligible player as of now.

Wiggins, a 6'10 forward who hit 38.7% of his three point attempts last year, recently filed a lawsuit in Spokane County seeking immediate eligibility - and a hearing is set for Nov. 17 at 9:00 AM, just a few hours before the Zags host Montana State at The Kennel.

Like Tyon Grant-Foster last year, Wiggins could get a positive ruling in Spokane and play in a game on the same day, and his floor spacing and veteran experience would give Gonzaga another major weapon off the bench in what is shaping up to be an exciting 2026-27 campaign.