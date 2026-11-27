Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs locked down in the second half on Thursday night against the Baylor Bears, ultimately securing a 72-64 victory to advance to the Bracket Final of the Player's Era Festival.

Gonzaga will now play the Creighton Bluejays on Friday night, a team they are also set to face in Omaha on Dec. 12.

Gonzaga was led by Chauncey Wiggins, who came off the bench and scored a season-high 19 points while shooting 5-7 from three. He was a major boost for the Zags, and the main reason they shot over 40% from three for just the second time this season.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from Gonzaga's resume boosting win over Baylor on Thanksgiving evening:

Chauncey Wiggins breakout game

Nov 17, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins (9) makes a three-point basket against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday night against Kansas State, Chauncey Wiggins, frustrated after two straight air balls, chucked his navy blue headband into the stands - much to the delight of the broadcasting crew.

It turns out switching to a new color made all the difference for the senior forward on Thursday. Wiggins - wearing a white headband - was money against the Bears, dropping a team-high 19 points and shooting 5-7 from three. Late in the first half he knocked down two in a row and then, after getting double-teamed on the next possession, found Nathan de Sousa who hit his first three of the season to cap off an 11-0 run and force a Baylor timeout.

Wiggins had a nice mid range turnaround in the second half, a big blocked shot in transition to preserve a lengthy scoreless streak from the Bears, and drilled a deep three a few minutes later in transition.

Wiggins didn't play in Gonzaga's first two games, and was rather quiet against LSU and Montana State, but he's coming around for the Zags in Vegas - and it couldn't have come at a better time for coach Few's club.

Gonzaga locked down defensively in the second half

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell (1). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The Zags went into the halftime locker room carrying a small 36-32 lead, thanks to an 11-0 run in the final few minutes. Baylor did pick up a little momentum at the very end though, and we've seen Gonzaga throw away a halftime lead in the first few minutes of the second half many times.

That was not at all the case on Thursday. Gonzaga locked down on Baylor coming out of the locker room, holding the Bears to just nine points in the first 12 minutes of the second half and building a 20 point lead that they never relinquished, despite a valiant effort by Baylor late. The Bears made a field goal at the 16:14 mark in the second half...and didn't make another one for about eight minutes.

Ultimately Baylor shot 12-38 in the second half, including an ugly 1-11 from three and many missed shots right at the rim. Not having an offense-oriented big was a killer for the Bears, who were forced to drive into heavy traffic and take contested shots.

Strong defense from Isiah Harwell, who had two blocks and was all over Kayden Mingo the entire game, was a major factor, as were strong performances defensively from Massamba Diop, Nathan de Sousa, and Izan Almansa.

Gonzaga wins despite Davis Fogle's struggles

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by MYK CRAWFORD

The trip to Las Vegas has been kind to Gonzaga, but not particularly kind to its star player, Davis Fogle.

Fogle had nine points against Kansas State, taking on more of a facilitation role, but on Thursday he was smothered by Baylor's defense every time he touched the ball, and had a hard time making much of an impact.

The 6'7 sophomore finished with a season-low four points on 1-7 shooting, including missing a pair of free throws late and a couple of mid range jumpers he normally knocks down. He did add four rebounds and three assists with just one turnover, but for a guy expected to be the team's first or second leading scorer, it was a very unmemorable performance.

Of course, Gonzaga getting a major win over a borderline top 25 team without Fogle having much impact is a promising sign for this team going forward - with Wiggins and de Sousa stepping up in a big way in this one.

Gonzaga will now take on Creighton on Friday night, with the winner playing for the Player's Era Championship on Saturday. Gonzaga vs. Creighton will tip at 8:00 PM PT, and will be broadcast on ESPN.