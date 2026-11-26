Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised past the Kansas State Wildcats, 101-61, on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the Player's Era Festival.

Gonzaga led by 27 at halftime and never relented, getting a very balanced offensive attack with five players in double figures led by Massamba Diop's 18 points and Xaivian Lee's near triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

Gonzaga will play Scott Drew's Baylor Bears next, who upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 68-63, earlier in the day on Tuesday. It's a rematch of the 2021 national championship, and the first time these two teams have played each other since the season opener in 2024-25 when the Zags destroyed the Bears, 101-63, at the Spokane Arena.

What Gonzaga can expect from Baylor

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) dribbles the ball as guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) follows during the first half against the Jackson State Tigers at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Drew and Baylor are coming off two rough seasons in a row, with little fanfare heading into 2026-27 despite multiple good roster additions - including Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo and his younger brother, 5-star freshman Dylan Mingo.

Then the Bears beat both Florida and Illinois in the exhibition season, drumming up intrigue that they finally delivered on with the win over Alabama on Tuesday. Kayden dropped 19 with five assists and two steals, while Dylan had 14 with eight rebounds and two blocks.

This team is one bucket away from being undefeated on the year, losing to Texas in San Antonio, 75-72, but otherwise knocking off three KenPom 300+ teams at home, as well as a solid Yale program out of the Ivy League.

Drew's team boasts a top 35 offense and top 25 defense at KenPom, and they have a steal percentage of 16.7% that ranks third in the entire country as well.

How Gonzaga can exploit Baylor's weaknesses

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins (9) at 2026 Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Baylor has defended the perimeter well this year, and while Gonzaga lit it up on Tuesday against Kansas State, shooting 39.3%, the outside shooting has been inconsistent this season, to say the least.

And without Javon Bennett, who will miss multiple weeks with a right knee sprain, Gonzaga's perimeter attack is relying heavily on Isiah Harwell, Chauncey Wiggins, and Xaivian Lee - it worked beautifully on Tuesday but will face a big test on Thanksgiving against the Bears.

However, one thing Baylor really doesn't have is size. They have one rotation player over 6'10 in starting center Juslin Bodo Bodo, who averages 0.8 points in 14 minutes per game. Gonzaga can take advantage down low with Braden Huff, Izan Almansa, and Diop - who flexed real interior scoring touch on Tuesday against the Wildcats.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga's Thanksgiving Player's Era matchup on Thursday night against Baylor in Sin City.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor basketball

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Game time: 8:30 PM PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or eligible TV provider login)

Radio: 590 AM and 96.1 FM, Varsity Network, SiriusXM channel 85