How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor basketball on TV and live stream
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised past the Kansas State Wildcats, 101-61, on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the Player's Era Festival.
Gonzaga led by 27 at halftime and never relented, getting a very balanced offensive attack with five players in double figures led by Massamba Diop's 18 points and Xaivian Lee's near triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.
Gonzaga will play Scott Drew's Baylor Bears next, who upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 68-63, earlier in the day on Tuesday. It's a rematch of the 2021 national championship, and the first time these two teams have played each other since the season opener in 2024-25 when the Zags destroyed the Bears, 101-63, at the Spokane Arena.
What Gonzaga can expect from Baylor
Scott Drew and Baylor are coming off two rough seasons in a row, with little fanfare heading into 2026-27 despite multiple good roster additions - including Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo and his younger brother, 5-star freshman Dylan Mingo.
Then the Bears beat both Florida and Illinois in the exhibition season, drumming up intrigue that they finally delivered on with the win over Alabama on Tuesday. Kayden dropped 19 with five assists and two steals, while Dylan had 14 with eight rebounds and two blocks.
This team is one bucket away from being undefeated on the year, losing to Texas in San Antonio, 75-72, but otherwise knocking off three KenPom 300+ teams at home, as well as a solid Yale program out of the Ivy League.
Drew's team boasts a top 35 offense and top 25 defense at KenPom, and they have a steal percentage of 16.7% that ranks third in the entire country as well.
How Gonzaga can exploit Baylor's weaknesses
Baylor has defended the perimeter well this year, and while Gonzaga lit it up on Tuesday against Kansas State, shooting 39.3%, the outside shooting has been inconsistent this season, to say the least.
And without Javon Bennett, who will miss multiple weeks with a right knee sprain, Gonzaga's perimeter attack is relying heavily on Isiah Harwell, Chauncey Wiggins, and Xaivian Lee - it worked beautifully on Tuesday but will face a big test on Thanksgiving against the Bears.
However, one thing Baylor really doesn't have is size. They have one rotation player over 6'10 in starting center Juslin Bodo Bodo, who averages 0.8 points in 14 minutes per game. Gonzaga can take advantage down low with Braden Huff, Izan Almansa, and Diop - who flexed real interior scoring touch on Tuesday against the Wildcats.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga's Thanksgiving Player's Era matchup on Thursday night against Baylor in Sin City.
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor basketball
Date: Thursday, Nov. 26
Game time: 8:30 PM PST
Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or eligible TV provider login)
Radio: 590 AM and 96.1 FM, Varsity Network, SiriusXM channel 85
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB