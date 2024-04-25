Chet Holmgren makes NBA playoff history
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder are proving age is just a number.
The former Gonzaga standout finished Wednesday’s 124-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with 26 points -15 of which came in the first quarter - seven rebounds and two blocks while shooting 9-of-13 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from downtown. He finished with a +32 plus/minus in 29 minutes, making him the first rookie in NBA Playoff history to score 25 or more points and put up a +25 plus/minus ratio in a game, and was the first rookie in OKC franchise history to score at least 25 points and grab five rebounds in the playoffs.
"He was great to start," Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said to ESPN. "He was aggressive, he was assertive, made quick decisions and obviously was a big reason why we got out to that lead. He just played to his strengths and didn't try to stray from them. We all know when he does that, he's really good.”
Gilgeous-Alexander, with a playoff career-high 33 points, Holmgren and former Santa Clara standout Jalen Williams combined for 80 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. Headlined by the young big three, the Thunder became the first team in NBA history to have every point in a playoff game scored by players who are 25 years or younger, per ESPN Stats & Information.
The 7-foot-1 post held his own against New Orleans’ bruising big Jonas Valanciunas, who came out and scored 11 points in the first three minutes. Holmgren responded with 13 points in the first seven minutes before handing the baton off to Gilgeous-Alexander. Valanciunas finished with 19 points with a -14 plus/minus ratio.
The most memorable basket from Holmgren came after he shrugged off Brandon Ingram on a drive to the hoop, paused and threw down a one-hand dunk to extend OKC’s lead to 74-56 in the third quarter.
Holmgren’s big night followed a historic playoff debut in which he tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Thunder down the Pelicans, 94-92, on Sunday. The only other players in league history to put up that kind of a stat line in their first playoff game are Shaquille O’Neal, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing and Kevin Kenner.
Holmgren’s 41 points through his first two playoff games are the most by any former Gonzaga player in their first two playoff games. He also became the fourth alum to score at least 25 points in a playoff game, joining John Stockton, Rui Hachimura and Kelly Olynyk.
The Thunder will look to go up 3-0 over New Orleans in the best-of-seven series on Saturday.