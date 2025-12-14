Dirk Nowitzki Thought Wemby Made 'Dismissive' Comment About Chet Holmgren
As two 7-footers with freakish athleticism starring for two of the best teams in the Western Conference, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have a budding NBA rivalry. And while there doesn't seem to be any animosity between the two giants, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki believes Wembanayma made a comment that was “dismissive” of Holmgren during an interview that aired on Amazon Prime Video ahead of the NBA Cup semifinal between the Spurs and Thunder on Saturday.
Wembanyama was asked what he and Holmgren “force each other to tap into” when they face off in their individual matchups.
“Ultimately on the court—you know, the MVP's [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] on that court,” Wembanyama said. “The reigning MVP—so he is our main focus. Anybody is hard to guard when you have to help on the MVPs.”
One NBA great didn't exactly like Wembanyama's tone when he made this comment.
Nowitzki takes exception to Wembanyama's comment about Holmgren
“I do wanna say, I didn't love his answer about Chet,” Nowitzki said before the Spurs-Thunder game. “I wish he would have given him a little credit. You can say, 'Hey, they have the MVP, Shai's incredible but Chet has gotten better from year-to-year, he's a champ and I wanna play hard against him.' I didn't love that answer. It to me is too swaggy, too dismissive of Chet. But hey, they might have something going and can't wait.
“Get the popcorn out.”
Wembanyama-Holmgren rivalry
Since their first seasons in the league in 2023-24, Wembanyama and Holmgren matchups have been must-see TV, not only for their incredible heights but also their guard-like athleticism and skillsets. And while the two have gone at each other competitively, there doesn't appear to be animosity between Wembanyama and Holmgren, as Holmgren himself explained during an August 2024 appearance on the Podcast P With Paul George.
“I would just say us being competitors,” Holmgren said. “We played against each other before we were even in the NBA. People be like ‘Y’all got beef?’ I’m like beef? We’re out there competing, but beef means when I see you we’re fighting, you know what I mean? Why do I got beef with him? I honestly don’t even know the guy. We just play basketball against each other.
“As competitors, neither of us wants to lose, and neither of us wants to let the other person get a bucket or anything. We’re always going to compete and if people take it as we got beef, those people don’t really understand competing I guess.”
But the competitive rivalry, which dates back to their U-20 international basketball-playing days, has already produced some truly entertaining moments. During an October 2023 preseason game, Wembanyama went after Holmgren, lowering his shoulder as he went to the rim and draining a bucket while drawing a foul as Holmgren went tumbling to the floor. Wembanyama then flexed his muscles, drawing a social media response from Holmgren.
Then, before an October 2024 game, Wembanyama curiously refused to say Holmgren's name when asked about his matchup with the Thunder big man. It's not clear if it was a tactic designed to keep things team-oriented or something else. But it preceded yet another intense matchup between the two.
One thing is for sure. The competitive fire and high-level skillsets Wembanyama and Holmgren display when they lock horns on the court is great for the NBA.