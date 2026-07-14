Could Michigan transfer L.J. Cason solve Gonzaga's point guard problem?

Late Monday night, less than 72 hours after Mario Saint-Supery announced he was leaving the Gonzaga Bulldogs to play in Spain, Michigan national champion guard L.J. Cason reportedly entered the transfer portal - and plenty of folks don't believe the timing is a coincidence.

Gonzaga is scrambling to find a player who can capably replace Saint-Supery, who was projected to start at point guard for coach Mark Few as a sophomore in 2026-27. Instead, the team is back to the drawing board at a time in the offseason when most of the top options have long committed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, over in Ann Arbor, the shocking decision by national champion head coach Dusty May to leave Michigan and take over the Dallas Mavericks left many wondering if the Wolverines would be able to keep their top-10 caliber roster together.

Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was promoted internally to replace May, and everyone on the roster announced publicly they planned to stay at Michigan ... except Cason.

Now it has been revealed that Cason - who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February - will test the transfer portal market ahead of his junior season.

NEW: Michigan guard LJ Cason plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Cason averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game last season before an ACL injury.https://t.co/WgXYzPUTO0 pic.twitter.com/9eNGaDx6Jg — On3 (@On3) July 14, 2026

An extremely talented player who was instrumental in Michigan's regular season success last year, Cason does seem like the kind of player Few and the Zags could use - but the uncertainty around his injury is a major factor in how desirable of a target he might be for a team with title aspirations who needs a day one starter.

Who is L.J. Cason?

Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cason is a 6'2 guard from Lakeland, FL, who committed to Michigan as a 3-star recruit in the class of 2024. He committed to Dusty May while he was at Florida Atlantic, and May got Cason to follow him to Ann Arbor for his first year with the Wolverines.

Cason was a quality depth piece as a freshman in 2024-25, averaging 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 50.9% on twos, 24.6% from three, and 81.6% from the free throw line.

His role expanded this past season, and he was arguably the best backup point guard in the entire country. Fighting for playing time alongside Elliot Cadeau, Roddy Gayle, Nimari Burnett, and Trey McKenney, Cason managed to get on the floor for 18.6 minutes per night, while averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals.

His efficiency exploded in Michigan's high-octane offense, as the 6'2 guard shot an incredible 60.8% on twos and a massively improved 40.2% from three on 2.9 attempts per game.

Cason scored two points on 1-4 shooting against Gonzaga in the Player's Era championship, but he also recorded six assists and just one turnover in 15 minutes played.

The sophomore guard really got going in February, averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 60.7% on twos, 53.8%(!) from three, and 81.8% from the line in eight games before going down with his knee injury during the team's 84-70 win over Illinois on Feb. 27.

Injury status

Michigan guard L.J. Cason (2) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest hurdle for Gonzaga regarding Cason is his injury. Initially, the plan was for Cason to redshirt this upcoming season at Michigan, but the new 5-in-5 rules pushed him to consider a mid-to-late-season return instead.

And now, after entering the portal, it is expected that Cason is going to join a team that plans to play him once he's back and 100 percent healthy, which could be as early as mid-to-late December - but could also not happen this season if he has any kind of setback. Cason didn't have his surgery until April 9, so the recovery window isn't quite as quick as it would have been had he gone under the knife in March.

Does that work for Gonzaga?

That just doesn't seem like a necessary risk for Gonzaga to take, frankly, as they look to replace Saint-Supery for 2026-27. Cason would be a phenomenal fit with the Zags, and adding him to this roster when they already had Saint-Supery would have made perfect sense - he could rehab while learning the offense and getting familiar with his teammates, and join the team when he's healthy for a late-season push.

As it stands currently, Cason would have to be joined by another fully healthy point guard, or else Gonzaga would be way thin in the backcourt until he's ready to go. The priority for coach Few's team can't be a player who, at best, misses the first six weeks of the season - even if Cason's talent is undeniable.