The ripple effects of Mario Saint-Supery's shocking departure from Gonzaga

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are scrambling to fill a major hole on the roster following the surprise departure of sophomore point guard Mario Saint-Supery, who signed a multi-year deal to return to Spain and play for Valencia.

The news shocked Gonzaga and sent Mark Few and his staff into overdrive, trying to find a suitable replacement for a player they expected to start and play big minutes after a very promising freshman campaign in 2025-26.

While the Zags are working hard to find that player, or players, it's clear Saint-Supery's departure will have a significant ripple effect on this new, young roster in Spokane as the team transitions into the Pac-12 conference.

Below is a look at multiple ways each player on Gonzaga's roster will feel Saint-Supery's absence in 2026-27:

Loss of familiarity

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and guard Mario Saint-Supery (17). | Photo by Erik Smith

Saint-Supery was one of five returners on Gonzaga's roster from last season, giving the team crucial continuity with 11 departures and multiple newcomers set to replace them.

Returners Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, and Parker Jefferson will have to adjust to a new point guard whom they haven't had the opportunity to play alongside during games and every single day in practice.

Additionally, transfers Massamba Diop and Isiah Harwell, as well as incoming freshmen Luca Foster and Sam Funches, have been practicing with Saint-Supery for a few weeks now, and that budding familiarity is no longer relevant for this upcoming campaign.

Heck, even 6'10 big man Izan Almansa got a chance to play with Saint-Supery in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in early July, the only Zag Almansa has been able to work out with while he remains unable to participate with the program as his eligibility gets sorted out.

The desire to have this team firing on all cylinders by early November, when they take on Purdue in Las Vegas, is why the staff is expected to work very quickly to replace Saint-Supery on the roster - but no matter who they find, that year of growth and development alongside multiple teammates is a massive loss for the Zags.

Role changes

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Erik Smith

It's unclear how big of an impact Saint-Supery's departure will have in this regard, as it wholly depends on who the Zags land to replace him. However, it would not be a surprise to see role changes for Gonzaga's other guards - particularly Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell - now that Saint-Supery is out of the picture.

Gonzaga's lone point guard as of now is 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa, and he is not officially on the roster as of this writing. While the team is likely going to add someone, or multiple someones, with point guard experience, it will take them a bit to adjust to Gonzaga's system - and there isn't much time before the season begins.

As such, it could benefit Few and the staff to look at Fogle as a potential on-ball option. The 6'7 wing played point guard early in his high school career before a growth spurt, and while his handle isn't elite, his ability to get downhill and finish at the rim was excellent for a freshman - and considering how quickly he picked things up last year, it's entirely possible he can handle PG duties in spurts this upcoming season.

Harwell also played some point in high school, although asking him to learn a new position in an offense he's still adjusting to might not be ideal for his development. Fogle has the benefit of being in the system for over a year, making it easier to project him in different roles.

Pick and roll offense

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Erik Smith

Saint-Supery was a wizard in pick-and-roll situations, an oft-used tool in Gonzaga's offense. While it's possible the team finds another maestro in the PnR, for now it's fair to wonder how much Saint-Supery's absence will impact scoring opportunities for Diop and Huff on the interior.

Huff excelled in the short roll last year, hitting a little 10-foot floater seemingly 90% of the time. Diop, meanwhile, is a true rim runner, setting bone-crushing screens and flying to the hoop for alley-oops over the top.

Saint-Supery was capable of delivering passes to both those spots, and whoever replaces him will need to prove they can help get those guys the ball in easy spots to score.

Otherwise, the offense could get bogged down as it did at times last year when Huff and Ike were out, forcing a lot of late-game isolation offense - which no one wants to see again.