Creighton gets chance at revenge as Gonzaga adds another marquee test to schedule

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will officially head to Omaha, Nebraska, to take on the Creighton Bluejays this December in the return game of a home-and-home series started in 2025-26.

CBS reporter Jon Rothstein reported the matchup between the two teams was set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, and now that matchup and date are official following Creighton's reveal of their full non-conference schedule on Tuesday. The tip-time for this contest, as well as TV broadcast details, remains to be determined.

Gonzaga hosted Creighton in their second home game of the 2025-26 season back on Nov. 15, handing coach Greg McDermott and the No. 23-ranked Bluejays an astonishing 90-63 loss. The season ended up going off the rails for Creighton and McDermott retired at the end of the year, meaning the task of getting revenge on Gonzaga now falls on Alan Huss, who was the coach-in-waiting last year after spending two seasons at High Point, where he went a stellar 56-15.

Our 2026-27 non-conference slate 🔥



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New season tickets go on sale Monday, July 13th!#GoJays pic.twitter.com/XANOOLeDMz — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) July 7, 2026

Creighton history

Gonzaga is 1-0 in this mini two-year series, and 4-0 over the Bluejays in the coach Few era. The two teams played each other in a home-and-home series in 2017 and 2018, with Gonzaga winning in Spokane and Omaha by 17 and 11 points, respectively.

The two teams then met up for the first and only time in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2021, where Gonzaga coasted to an 83-65 victory behind 22 points from Drew Timme and 17 points from Andrew Nembhard.

Last year's victory was in large part due to Graham Ike dropping 20 points with 10 rebounds, while also going a perfect 4-4 from the three point line in the blowout.

A pair of star guards have played for both Creighton and Gonzaga, giving these two programs even more history together. Grant Gibbs played for Gonzaga as a freshman in 2009-10, averaging 2.2 points in 9.3 minutes before transferring to Creighton in order to be closer to his home in Iowa.

After sitting out in 2010-11 (remember having to do that?) Gibbs went on to start the next three seasons as the Bluejays' point guard, where he starred alongside college hoops legend Doug McDermott, averaging 7.6 points and 5.0 assists for Creighton.

Ryan Nembhard did the inverse of Gibbs, beginning his career at Creighton and spending two years as the starting point guard for the Bluejays, before hitting the transfer portal and - like his brother before him - landing at Gonzaga for his final two seasons. Of course, Nembhard defied all expectations as a senior and recorded the fifth most assists in single-season history, shattering the program and conference record in one of the best individual campaigns Gonzaga has ever seen.

Non-con coming together

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has a loaded slate so far in 2026-27, including a matchup against Purdue at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, a date with Tom Izzo and Michigan State in Palm Springs on Dec. 19, and an epic showdown with the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 20 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Gonzaga is also set to take on LSU Nov. 14 at the Spokane Arena, and will once again participate in the Player's Era Festival in Las Vegas, where they will open against Kansas State on Nov. 24 and play either Alabama or Baylor on Nov. 25, with both those games at T-Mobile Arena.

The team's third matchup at Player's Era will be against one of the following four teams: Michigan, Miami, TCU, or - funnily enough - Creighton, which could make the team's road tilt against the Bluejays a lot more interesting.