7 former Gonzaga players competing in 2026 NBA Summer League

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs produce NBA-caliber talent at an extraordinary rate, with a whopping 13 former Zags appearing at the game's highest level last year.

Three players from last year's squad are hoping to join that list in 2026-27: All-American big man Graham Ike, versatile guard Jalen Warley, and high-scoring wing Tyon Grant-Foster.

Those three will be joined by four other former Zags in the NBA Summer League, which officially got underway on Friday and runs through mid-July.

A few players who are not on summer league rosters - as of now - include a pair of G League players from last season in Nolan Hickman and Ryan Woolridge, as well as Adam Miller, who spent his final college season in Spokane in 2025-26.

Drew Timme and Malachi Smith are also not on summer league rosters, although both have NBA contracts, which is a good sign for their future in the association.

Below is a look at the seven Zags to watch as summer league gets underway:

Graham Ike - Golden State Warriors

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike enters the 2026 NBA Draft after a standout collegiate career. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Ike signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Golden State shortly after the NBA draft concluded, and he'll get a chance to prove he deserves a two-way contract with Steve Kerr's team as they make another push for a Finals appearance.

Ike wrapped up a prolific college career by earning Third Team All-American honors in 2025-26, and his physicality, length, screen setting, touch around the rim, and developing outside game will make him an intriguing piece for Golden State to follow during summer league.

The 6'9 big man made his debut on Friday against the Lakers, dropping 11 points with four rebounds, three assists, and one block on 5-7 shooting in 19 minutes. Next up is a matchup against Sacramento on Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN+.

Tyon Grant-Foster - San Antonio Spurs

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster. | Photo by Lane Mathews

Grant-Foster landed an invitation to join the Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs for summer league, less than a week after the NBA's fitness-to-play panel gave him the ok to participate after multiple cardiac arrests earlier in his career.

The 6'7 wing is a lengthy, tough defender who loves to score in transition and is great at getting to the rim and drawing contact. His lack of a jumpshot - and poor free throw shooting - limit his upside, as does his age, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play extremely well in summer league as an isolation scorer and perimeter defender.

Grant-Foster and San Antonio will take on Ike and Golden State on Sunday, July 5 at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN+.

Jalen Warley - Indiana Pacers

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8). | Photo by Erik Smith

Warley worked out with two NBA teams in the pre-draft process, Golden State and Indiana. The Pacers liked what they saw enough to invite him to summer league, where he'll compete to become teammates with former Zags guard Andrew Nembhard.

Warley is an outstanding perimeter defender and facilitator who does nearly everything well on the court...except shoot from the outside. His skill set is unique and he'll be a fun player to watch this summer.

The Pacers don't begin summer league until Friday, July 10, when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:30 PM PT on ESPN2.

Anton Watson - Los Angeles Lakers

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anton Watson (28) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson is entering his third NBA Summer League with his third team. First, he was with the Boston Celtics - who drafted him No. 54 overall in 2024 and signed him to a two-way contract. Boston cut him before he ever appeared in an NBA game, and he was picked up by the New York Knicks, where he played nine games in 2024-25.

The former Zag star spent all of last season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 11 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 50 games played. He is back with LA and played 20 minutes on Friday against Golden State, scoring nine points with three rebounds, one assist, and one block on 2-3 shooting, including 3-3 from the free throw line.

Michael Ajayi - Charlotte Hornets

Butler Bulldogs forward Michael Ajayi (5) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ajayi signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, coming off an outstanding final collegiate season at Butler, where he led the Big East in rebounding while averaging over 16 points per game.

While the 6'7 forward never quite found his groove in Spokane, he was a prolific college player at Pepperdine and Butler and will get a chance to carve out an NBA role thanks to his toughness, physicality, and work on the glass - although his lack of an outside shot is a big hindrance at the moment.

Charlotte takes on Orlando on Thursday, July 9 at 4:30 PM PT on Prime Video.

Hunter Sallis - Brooklyn Nets

Dec 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Hunter Sallis (45) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Sallis didn't get selected in the 2025 NBA draft, but he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and appeared in seven NBA games as a rookie last season. He did most of his work in the G League, averaging 12.3 points in eight games with the Delaware Blue Coats and 14 points on 35.9% shooting from three in 28 games with the Ontario Clippers.

Now he'll head into summer league with the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to make the NBA roster, where he'd team up with former Gonzaga teammate Malachi Smith. The Nets begin summer league play on Saturday, July 4, against Sacramento at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN+.

Ryan Nembhard - Dallas Mavericks

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nembhard was with Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, but he is also on the summer league roster for the Dallas Mavericks. He may not play that much after a tremendous rookie season, in which he appeared in 60 games and averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists, including a record-breaking 23 dimes in the regular-season finale.

There's not much the 5'11 point guard needs to prove this summer, so don't be surprised if he only appears in a game or two. Dallas gets underway this summer on Thursday, July 9, at 4:00 PM PT against Golden State. The game will be on ESPN.