Dan Dickau breaks down Chet Holmgren’s ‘phenomenal’ NBA playoff debut
Very few rookies have put together a playoff debut quite like Chet Holmgren.
The former No. 2 overall pick out of Gonzaga has been a force on both ends of the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who is poised to win their first playoff series since 2016 after going up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series against the New Orleans Pelicans. In Game 1, Holmgren joined a select company of players to finish their first playoff game with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Three days later, he became the first rookie in over a decade to score 20 points in a playoff game (Holmgren finished with 26 points) and was the first rookie in OKC franchise history to score at least 25 points and grab five rebounds in the playoffs.
All that said, Holmgren’s impact on the game goes well beyond the historical numbers he’s put up so far. His presence defensively and versatility on offense is a combination that has rarely been seen in a 7-foot-1 rookie, much less any other player in NBA history regardless of size or experience. So even a quiet six-point, eight-rebound performance like he had in Game 3 on Sunday has a great magnitude on winning because his ability to defend the rim, dribble the ball up on the floor and take his defender one-on-one can open up opportunities for his teammates.
Together with Holmgren's intangibles and stellar play from MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as the masterful mind of the NBA Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault, the Thunder can advance to the second round of the playoffs with a win over New Orleans on Monday.
Former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau discusses Holmgren’s “phenomenal” playoff debut, as well as the latest news out of the college basketball transfer portal and NIL, on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
Watch the full episode on Gonzaga Nation's YouTube channel.
Produced by Christian Pedersen.