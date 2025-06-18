'It's do or die': What Andrew Nembhard said ahead of NBA Finals Game 6
Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers have been here before.
Backs against the wall, down 3-2 in a best-of-seven series while facing the possibility that they won't have their All-NBA guard in the lineup for a potential elimination game. That's the Pacers' reality going into Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Thursday, 5:30 p.m. PST on ABC). But they've been in similar spots before, and Nembhard's often been the one who rises to the occasion in crunch time.
The former Gonzaga standout has already started to develop a reputation as a big-time playoff performer in just his second postseason run with the Pacers. From key stops on the defensive end of the floor to clutch shotmaking on the other, Nembhard's two-way impact has helped engineer some of Indiana's craziest come-from-behind victories this postseason.
Of course, Tyrese Haliburton has been at the forefront of the Pacers' attack, though Nembhard's been exceptional when facing elimination in his own right.
Nembhard averages 15.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 54.8% from the floor when Indiana is either facing elimination or able to send someone home (nine games). If Haliburton's calf strain prevents him from suiting up in Game 6, expect Nembhard to assert himself early and often on offense.
Here's what Nembhard had to say to the media ahead of Game 6.
On the keys to winning Game 6
"Turn the ball over less, to be honest. Twenty five turnovers and we took 12 less shots than them. That's a big swing in the game right there. We need to get the possessions where it's closer, for sure. Win the possession game."
On his mindset going in
"It's an exciting challenge. This is the thing that you get excited about; you play for it. It's gonna be fun in here, and it's leave it all out there. It's do or die. You don't want to regret anything."
On the play styles of OKC and Indiana and their impact on the league
"I think depth is key at this point. It allows for fresh guys to be in there, and the fresh guys are better than the guys maybe who are a little bit tired. You see the versatility on both teams, on both sides of the floor, allows for different matchups, different lineups, versatility in the game and how you're playing it. There's a lot of different things that can be unpacked with that."
On potentially playing without Haliburton and how previous games without him in the lineup have prepared Nembhard
"Those previous experiences definitely helped me and made me comfortable for this opportunity that may be presenting itself. In terms of our team, we all got to make up for it as a group, collective, be together, get the ball in the paint, play hard."
How he developed his defensive toughness
"Man I think not really somebody I watched. I think my pops always taught me at a young age to compete and play on that side of the floor and play hard. I've always been the guy [who] took on the matchups ever since I was a young guy, and I've just learned to get better and learn different tricks and people's tendencies."