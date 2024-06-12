Dan Dickau reflects on Jerry West’s legacy: ‘He was such a standard-bearer for how to play the game’
NBA legend Jerry West, whose legendary playing career landed him on the league’s logo and his basketball mind led to multiple championships as an executive, died on Wednesday at the age of 86.
West had been an advisor to the Los Angeles Clippers since 2017.
"Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86," according to a statement from the Clippers. "His wife, Karen, was by his side."
After starring as an All-American at West Virginia and earning a gold medal with Team USA in the 1960 Olympic Games, West played 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and became known as “Mr. Clutch” for his ability to step up in big moments. His 60-foot buzzer-beater against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains as one of the most legendary shots in NBA history.
West finished his career with the ninth-most points in playoff history (4,457), the ninth-most made field goals (1,622) and the seventh-most free throws (1,213).
As an NBA executive, West set a high standard for how an NBA team should scout and operate. Serving as a general manager with the Lakers, West helped assemble the famed “Showtime” teams by drafting Magic Johnson and James Worthy. After winning five titles in the 1980s, West brought the Lakers back to the top in 2000 after he acquired Shaquille O’Neal and drafted Kobe Bryant.
“He was such a standard-bearer for how to play the game competitively to win, how to be a great person off the court,” Dan Dickau said of West. “And then he segued his playing career into maybe the best front office career ever.”
West won two more championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and 2017. He was also the Executive of the Year in 1995 with the Lakers and in 2004 with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dickau had a chance to meet and talk basketball with West during a pre-draft workout in 2002, when West was with the Grizzlies.
“I just remember being in awe as a recent college graduate about to embark on a NBA career,” Dickau said. “Like I grew up watching watching highlights of this guy, he is the logo to the NBA’s marketing efforts. Every jersey, every shirt you see has his silhouette on that logo. Kind of just being in awe that I was having conversations with someone like Jerry West.”
Dickau reflected on West’s basketball legacy and much more on a new episode of Gonzaga Nation.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE
Produced by Christian Pedersen.
FOLLOW GONZAGA NATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Instagram and Twitter @FanNationZags.