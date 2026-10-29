Davis Fogle will suit up for Gonzaga in exhibition matchup vs. Lewis-Clark State

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs won't have the full roster available for Wednesday's exhibition finale against Lewis-Clark State, but they will have an incredibly crucial piece back in the mix.

Davis Fogle, who sat out Gonzaga's exhibition loss at Arkansas on Saturday, is set to play on Wednesday against the Warriors at the McCarthey Athletic Center, getting valuable on court experience ahead of the team's season opener against Purdue at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 2.

Fogle was a surprise absence for the Zags in Fayetteville, with reports indicating he pushed to play but Gonzaga's staff chose to held him out for precautionary reasons - so it's not a surprise he'll give it a go in the team's final tuneup before the regular season.

Incoming sophomore breakout

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle, who was named to the Julius Erving Award Watch List on Wednesday, is widely considered one of the biggest sophomore breakout candidates in college basketball ahead of the 2026-27 season - and it's not hard to see why.

The 6'7 wing was excellent in a limited role last year as a freshman, averaging 8.3 points in 16.7 minutes while his playing time steadily increased as the year went along.

The path was cleared for him to step into a starting role this offseason, after Adam Miller, Jalen Warley, and Tyon Grant-Foster ran out of eligibility, while Steele Venters (Washington) and Emmanuel Innocenti (Arizona State) hit the transfer portal.

Fogle looked outstanding at Kraziness in the Kennel back on Oct. 3, scoring an event-record 30 points on 11-15 shooting, while hitting 6-7 from three and dazzling the crowd with multiple in game dunks.

Now he's set to start alongside fellow sophomore Isiah Harwell, a transfer from Houston, as well as Florida transfer guard Xaivian Lee, returning big man Braden Huff, and Arizona State transfer center Massamba Diop.

What to expect

Gonzaga guard Luca Foster (0) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle may not play big minutes on Wednesday against Lewis-Clark State, but getting on court experience is important not only for him, but for his teammates to get used to playing alongside him with the season opener just five days away.

Gonzaga will likely limit minutes not only for Fogle, but for Huff and the rest of the starting lineup as well. This game gives the Zags a good opportunity to get freshmen Luca Foster, Juwan Ekanga, and Sam Funches extended minutes, and could even result in the college debuts of walk-on guard Alonzo Metz and wing Carter Nilson.

Gonzaga vs. Lewis-Clark State tips at 6:00 PM PT and will be broadcast locally on KHQ.