Domantas Sabonis finishes top 10 in NBA MVP voting
Following another historic season, Domantas Sabonis finished in the top 10 in the NBA Most Valuable Player award race that was announced Wednesday night.
Sabonis, who also received a vote for defensive player of the year earlier this week, received one fourth-place vote to finish eighth in the MVP race. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets claimed his third MVP in the last four seasons, beating out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves finished ahead of Sabonis in total points.
The former Gonzaga men's basketball standout and All-NBA forward with the Sacramento Kings averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists — a stat line only Wilt Chamberlain has put together before — while racking up 77 double-doubles, the most since Moses Malone in 1978-79, and became one of just six players in league history to record at least 26 triple-doubles in a season.
Sabonis was the only MVP candidate who finished in the league’s top 10 for field goal percentage (ninth), assists (sixth), rebounds (first) and minutes played (second). Per basketball-reference, he ranked 11th in player efficiency rating.
Sabonis, the league’s rebounding champion in back-to-back seasons, was also one of just six players to start in all 82 games this season. In fact, over the last two seasons, his 161 games played are tied for the fourth-most of any active player in that span.
Sabonis’ second-straight season finishing in the top 10 of MVP voting comes after he was snubbed of his fourth all-star selection in February. Based on how the MVP votes tallied, there’s a good chance he’ll still earn All-NBA honors once again. Sabonis was All-NBA third team for the first time in his career last season.
