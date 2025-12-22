Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown missed the team's last game against the Toronto Raptors, and he's now listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Brown is dealing with an illness, and it's possible Boston may play things safe with the All-Star, as it doesn't play again until Friday. Still, Brown has a chance to suit up with the questionable tag, as it's possible he only sat out Saturday's win against Toronto because it was the second night of a back-to-back.
This season, Brown has been one of the best scorers in the NBA, averaging 29.3 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out, Brown has stepped up in a major way for Boston, and he's 6.3 rebounds and a career-high 5.0 assists per game.
On top of that, Brown has only missed two games for Boston all season long.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market -- if he plays -- on Monday night.
Best Jaylen Brown Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (-108)
As long as Brown is able to play on Monday, I expect him to handle his usual role in this Boston offense.
So far in the month of December, Brown has scored 30 or more points in all six of his appearances, averaging 32.7 points per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from 3.
The star forward is on a heater right now, and Boston is relying on him to take a career-high 21.4 shots per game. Not only that, but Brown is also taking a career-high 7.6 free throws per night.
That puts him in a great place to clear this prop against an Indiana team that is 19th in the league in defensive rating and without its top wing defender in Aaron Nesmith.
Brown has 30 or more points in 16 of his 26 games this season, so he's certainly capable of clearing this prop at a high rate. I'll gladly back him on Monday night.
