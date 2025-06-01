Former Gonzaga PG punches ticket to 2025 NBA Finals
One way or another, a former Gonzaga men's basketball player will be taking home the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time this summer.
A few days after Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, the 7-footer's former college teammate Andrew Nembhard helped the Indiana Pacers clinch a spot in the championship round after putting on a defensive masterclass in his team's 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks Saturday night, clinching the Eastern Conference Finals series in six games.
Nembhard, coming off one his more quiet playoff outings, stuffed the statsheet in Game 6 with 14 points, eight assists and a career-high six steals while shooting 6-of-12 from the field in 37 minutes of action. His inspiring on-ball defense on All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson earned him high praise from TNT's broadcast crew throughout the night, despite some slow stretches on the offensive end of the floor from the former second-round pick.
Indiana controlled the tempo on both ends of the floor, scoring 34 points off 18 turnovers while holding New York to its second-worst 3-point shooting night of the series. The Knicks went 9-of-32 (28.1%) from 3-point line and were outscored, 25-10, in fastbreak points.
Nembhard spearheaded the Pacers' ferocity on the defensive end with his physicality and high-IQ, thwarting a few comeback attempts from the Knicks in the process as he hounded Brunson all night. From poking at dribbles, dodging screens and putting his chest into the Villanova product, Nembhard did his best to keep Brunson in front of him and in turn, give his team the best chance possible at clinching its first Finals appearance in a quarter-century.
Even as the turnovers mounted, the Knicks hung around until midway through the fourth quater, pulling within single digits as Indiana's usually-potent offense stalled. The Pacers' fortune changed though once Nembhard checked in, as the Canadian floor general knocked down an 18-foot step back jumpshot to put the Pacers up 96-84. Moments later, he knocked away Brunson's dribble while coming off a screen, creating an easy fastbreak opportunity for Nembhard to finish off a layup and make it a 14-point game with 8:26 left in regulation.
As Pacers fans started to feel a rush with their team ever so close to a Finals berth, Nembhard delivered the dagger. After Brunson misfired on a tough 3-point jumper, Nembhard drilled a triple on the other end to put his team up 113-94 with 4:22 remaining, causing Gainbridge Fieldhouse to go into a frenzy. Obi Toppin threw down a dunk a couple of possessions later, sealing the win for Indiana.
Brunson was limited to 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the field. Most of those misses were caused by Nembhard, who now has a chance to help Indiana bring home its first NBA championship since the ABA-NBA merger thanks to his impressive defensive performance against Brunson.
Nembhard becomes the seventh former Gonzaga player to reach the NBA Finals, joining an exclusive group that includes John Stockton, Ronny Turiaf, Adam Morrison, Austin Daye, Kelly Olynyk and Holmgren. Gonzaga is one of six schools with multiple players rostered in the Finals, along with Baylor, Kentucky (three), Texas A&M, Arkansas and Arizona. Gonzaga, however, is the only school with a pair of starters in this year's championship round.
Nembhard and Holmgren both starred on the 2021-22 Gonzaga squad that finished 28-4 and earned a spot in the Sweet 16. Holmgren was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft later that summer, followed by Nembhard at pick No. 31.
The 2025 NBA Finals start June 5.