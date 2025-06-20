Pacers vs. Thunder Opening Odds for Game 7 of NBA Finals (Thunder Favored to Win Title)
NBA fans, we have a Game 7.
For the first time since the 2016 NBA Finals, the biggest series in the game of basketball is going the distance after the Indiana Pacers dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 on Thursday night.
After oddsmakers set OKC as a major favorite to win the title and win it in five games or less, the Pacers have shown time and time again that they are undervalued. Even with Tyrese Haliburton nursing a calf injury (he was fantastic in Game 6), the Pacers dominated OKC early on in Game 6 and did not let up, winning by double digits.
It was the 10th time this postseason that the Pacers won a game outright as an underdog, and Indiana is now one win away from cashing in on +6000 odds from before the season to win the title.
However, in the opening odds for Game 7, oddsmakers have the Thunder set as 8.5-point favorites. OKC has been dominant at home all season long, and it has not lost back-to-back games in the playoffs.
Overall this season, the Thunder are 18-2 coming off a loss, and it's a major reason why they posted the best record in the NBA in the regular season. Can OKC close things out at home?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder were -1600 favorites to win the title before Game 6, but that number has come crashing down to just -325. Here’s a breakdown of the odds for Sunday’s Game 7.
Pacers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +8.5 (-112)
- Thunder -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +260
- Thunder: -325
Total
- 215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Based on these odds, the Thunder have an implied probability of 76.47 percent to win the NBA Finals, as they aim to win their third game at home in this best-of-seven series.
Indiana has an implied probability of 27.78 percent, although it does have 10 outright wins as an underdog in the postseason.
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Trends to Watch
- In NBA Finals Game 7 history, home teams are 15-4 all time.
- The last five NBA Finals Game 7 matchups have all finished with less than 200 combined points.
- No team has scored 100 points in the last five NBA Finals Game 7 matchups.
- The Pacers are 19-13 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
- The Thunder are 36-15-2 against the spread as home favorites this season.
- The UNDER is 4-2 in this series.
- The team that has won the game outright is 6-0 against the spread in the NBA Finals this season.
- The Thunder are 18-2 straight up after a loss this season.
- OKC has not lost back-to-back games in the playoffs in 2025.
