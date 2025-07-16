Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme wears hilarious shirt following NBA Summer League game
Coming off yet another productive outing in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday, Drew Timme sported a postgame fit telling of the former Gonzaga star's love of pop culture and his eccentric personality.
Fresh off recording a double-double against the New York Knicks, Timme signed autographs and posed for photos with young fans while sporting a bright yellow T-shirt that had the words "Sexual Tyrannosaurus Chewing Tobacco" printed in green letters across the front.
The attire, inspired by the original "Predator" film, in which cocky mercenary Blain Cooper (Jesse Ventura) claims chewing tobacco makes him feel like a "sexual tyrannosaurus," was Timme's outfit of choice following a 24-point, 10-rebound performance in a 97-93 loss to the Knicks.
Timme was the source of the Brooklyn Nets' offense for a third game in a row, setting up his teammates and himself with an array of spin moves, tough finishes and aggressive drives to the paint.
Not even Timme's old college teammate and good friend Anton Watson, playing in his second Summer League and first with New York, had the answers to slowing down Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer in the second half. Timme, who scored 19 points after halftime, rattled off six straight in a 30-second span with back-to-back 3-point plays at the basket to help Brooklyn close the gap on New York late in the fourth quarter.
Timme was hacked across the arm by Watson while trying to capitalize off a nice take to the hoop, resulting in a basket and a made free-throw from Timme to make it 81-71 with 5:14 remaining. Brooklyn, which trailed by 13 just minutes earlier, made a 10-point game with under 5 minutes to play after Timme spun his way to the hole again before getting fouled by Mohamed Diawara.
Timme even showed off his playmaking skills, finishing with four assists and dishing out a nice alley-oop pass to former Alabama standout Grant Nelson late in the fourth.
Timme, while surrounded by a handful of first-round draft picks as teammates, has looked like Brooklyn's best player in the Las Vegas Summer League. He's second in scoring at 25.3 points per game, behind only Kyle Filipowski at 29.3 points per game, and is shooting 55.4% from the field. Timme's also up to 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists through three games, making for quite the Summer League MVP case.
In addition to winning over the crowds at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion, Timme's latest outbursts have helped change the national narrative regarding his place in the NBA and how his style of play can be utilized in a modern offense. ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins endorsed Timme on social media after he scored 30 points on Sunday, and following his double-double Tuesday, Hall-of-Fame point guard Isiah Thomas praised Timme while having him as one one of his three Summer League standouts — along with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, respectively.
"I really do hope he gets a chance to stick with Brooklyn because he's been impressive this Summer League," Thomas said during the broadcast of Tuesday's contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. "I admire the guys who just don't want to give up, who just won't give in and they keep trying and they keep coming."