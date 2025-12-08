Desmond Bane Committed a Hostile Act With a Basketball vs. Knicks
Desmond Bane threw a basketball at another opponent. This time, he threw a rocket at OG Anunouby of the Knicks, who was out of bounds after a play in transition. A confused Anunoby got up and gave Bane a little shove and officials decided that Bane throwing the ball was a hostile act and gave him a technical foul.
All this unfolded in front of a confused Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier, neither of whom had ever seen this particular play in their many combined years of playing, watching and announcing basketball games.
In the end, Bane and Anunoby hugged it out, but that doesn't change how odd it was to see Bane throw the ball like that in that situation. It may have been the most innocently over-aggressive move in NBA history and it really just left everyone really confused.
The only thing that wasn't confusing was how funny every single angle of the throw was. There was even an incredible angle from the stands that shows just how far the ball bounced off Anunoby.
Anunoby was able to shake off the play and score five more points down the stretch as the Knicks improved to 16–7. They're currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and as you can see, they have a target on their backs.