Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme will play in NBA Summer League
Drew Timme went undrafted, battled through a season-ending injury as a rookie and bounced around a couple of NBA G League teams before signing his first multi-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets in March.
Timme made a strong impression with his new team down the stretch of the 2024-25 regular season, making a pair of starts and chipping in a nice 19-point outing in just his second career game after recording a double-double in his first appearance with Brooklyn.
It certainly wouldn't be a shock if the Nets decided to keep the 6-foot-10 forward around for another season, though, after years of fighting for a main roster spot, Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer doesn't plan on taking anything for granted.
According to CBS Sports' Isabel Gonzalez, Timme will join Brooklyn's summer league roster for the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League.
Timme announced his intentions to play in the Summer League for a third straight year as the deadline for the Nets to pick up the extra year on his contract draws closer. Brooklyn has until Sunday to decide on Timme's $1.9 million team option. If it's not exercised, Timme would be eligible to sign with a different team once free agents can negotiate new deals on Monday.
Given his productivity and usage within the team’s offense, it would come as somewhat of a surprise if Brooklyn didn't bring Timme back for another season. In nine appearances with the Nets, he averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just over 28 minutes per contest and recorded three double-doubles.
Timme inked a two-year, $2 million contract following a handful of impressive games in the G League with the Long Island Nets. He was honored with All-NBA G League second team honors after putting up 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 29 appearances with Long Island, shooting 57.4% from the floor, 38.5% from 3-point range and 73.1% from the free-throw line.
A strong showing in last year's Summer League earned Timme a spot on the Sacramento Kings' G League team in October. He previously played for the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate) after he went undrafted in 2023, though a season-ending foot fracture cut his season short in January 2024.
The Las Vegas Summer League tips off July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. At least two Zags from the 2024-25 team will head down to Sin City next month as well, including Ryan Nembhard (Dallas Mavericks) and Ben Gregg (Boston Celtics).