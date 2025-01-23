Former Gonzaga star makes huge strides with Denver Nuggets
The reality of playing alongside a pair of future Hall-of-Fame players is one that Julian Strawther still hasn't come to grips with yet.
Not many players have had an opportunity to share the court with iconic figures like Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook before, especially as a 22-year-old pro who joined a championship-caliber organization as a late first-round pick.
Halfway through the 2024-25 campaign, though, it's apparent that Strawther isn't built like some other second-year pros around the association.
After dropping a career-high 23 points in a blowout over the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week, Strawther leads all second-year bench players in total points (415), minutes played (950), field goals made (146) and 3-pointers made (68). The 6-foot-7 Las Vegas native is also knocking down 38.2% of his 3-point attempts, which is No. 1 among all second-year players who attempt at least four 3-pointers per contest.
Strawther went 5-of-9 from downtown during his career night and helped the Nuggets to a 144-109 victory over the Sixers on Tuesday. It was the fifth time he finished with 18 or more points and his first 20-point outburst of the season.
"It boils down to my teammates finding me in spots to succeed," Strawther said after the game. "They found me in areas where I can knock down shots and get going in that second quarter so, big kudos to my guys."
Strawther, the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has looked to make the most of his increased role as one of the first players off the bench for the Denver Nuggets. He's putting up 9.7 points while playing 22.1 minutes, knocking down 44.6% of his field goal attempts and recording 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Strawther's ability to knock down shots more consistently from the outside has led to some very intriguing and unique play designs from Michael Malone in an attempt to get Strawther more open looks. Inverted pick-and-rolls with Aaron Gordon as the playmaker and Strawther as the screener have been effective at times, as have similar sets with Jokic in Gordon's place. Having a player like Westbrook, who dishes out 6.6 assists per game, to create open looks for others has also been greatly beneficial for Strawther's development.
"These guys have faith in me to knock down shots," Strawther said. "These guys all have confidence in me to put the ball in the basket so, I mean when Nikola Jokic is encouraging you to get one, you gotta go get one."
"Every night when I go home and watch the game over I realize that I'm sharing the floor with Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic. It's kind of crazy."
Strawther is back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. PT, when the Nuggets (27-16) host another Gonzaga standout, Domantas Sabonis, and the Sacramento Kings (23-20) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
