Domantas Sabonis finishes top 10 in All-Star votes for Western Conference frontcourt players
What a week it has been for Domantas Sabonis.
The former Gonzaga men's basketball standout was honored in a pregame ceremony by his alma mater on Saturday, dropped 29 points and 18 rebounds in the Sacramento Kings' win over the Washington Wizards the next day, then recorded two more double-doubles against the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and Thursday.
As the NBA All-Star starters were announced on Inside the NBA Thursday night, Sabonis wasn't among the five players named to the Western Conference starting lineup; though he did finish in the top 10 for votes among frontcourt players. Perhaps an indication the 6-foot-10 Lithuanian could be selected as one of the 14 reserves (seven for the East, seven for the West) who'll suit up in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 in San Francisco, California.
Sabonis, a three-time all-star and twice All-NBA selection, finished ninth among Western Conference frontcourt players with 507,612 points in the final fan vote. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,435,266) led all players in the final count, followed by the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (3,724,344) and the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (3,613,835). Antetokounmpo and Tatum were named starters for the East along with New York Knicks duo Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns, as well as Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jokic will represent the West with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. The reserves for the NBA All-Star Game will be announced on Jan. 30. Seven players will be named in each conference: two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position. NBA head coaches will select the reserves.
Sabonis has made yet another strong case to be named an all-star as the NBA's leader in double-doubles (39) and rebounds per game (14.4). He's also scoring 21.0 points on 60.1% from the field, including 47.5% from 3-point range — third-best in the association, albeit on just 2.5 attempts per game. Sabonis dishes out 6.2 assists per game and is fourth in the NBA with five triple-doubles.
